Goal.com
Live
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Super GGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Alpine skiing, Downhill and Overall World Cup standings: How can Emma Aicher win the Crystal Globe in Lillehammer?

Emma Aicher is aiming for two Crystal Globes at this year’s Ski World Cup finals. SPOX tells you how she could achieve this.

At the upcoming finals in Lillehammer (21–25 March), the 22-year-old has a historic goal in her sights: Emma Aicher still has the chance to win two Crystal Globes. As well as the small globe for the Downhill World Cup, victory in the overall World Cup is also within her grasp.

Find the best deal for you– sign up now!

SPOX reveals how Emma Aicher can win the Crystal Globes.

  • Alpine skiing, Downhill and Overall World Cup standings: How can Emma Aicher win the Downhill Crystal Globe in Lillehammer?

    Ahead of the World Cup final, Emma Aicher is just 28 points behind the leader in the downhill standings, Laura Pirovano. To catch up with the Italian, Aicher needs a win or a second-place finish in the final race – provided she finishes at least two places ahead of Pirovano in the final standings.

    Here’s how Emma Aicher could win the downhill crystal globe:

    • If she wins: Pirovano must finish no higher than third.
    • If she finishes second: Pirovano must not finish higher than fourth.
    • If she finishes third: Pirovano must finish no higher than ninth.
    • If she finishes fourth: Pirovano must finish no higher than 13th.
    • If she finishes 5th: Pirovano must finish no higher than 15th.
    • For 6th to 9th place: Aicher only wins the trophy if Pirovano finishes completely empty-handed (16th place or lower, or does not finish).
    • Advertisement
  • Emma AicherGetty Images

    Alpine skiing, Downhill and Overall World Cup standings: How can Emma Aicher win the Overall World Cup in Lillehammer?

    Mikaela Shiffrin currently holds a 140-point lead in the overall standings. Whilst that may sound like a lot, it is actually not a significant cushion for the American. As a win is worth 100 points and the other podium places 80 and 60 points respectively, Emma Aicher could close the gap with just a second and a third place in the downhill and super-G in Lillehammer.

    Aicher has clearly cemented her status as favourite with five wins already this season in the speed disciplines. In contrast, Shiffrin has not competed in the downhill for two years. She also skipped the super-G until this season, with 23rd place in Val di Fassa being her best result.

    The decision on the overall title will therefore be decided in the technical disciplines in Hafjell. 

    Here’s how Emma Aicher could win the overall World Cup:

    • Downhill Kvitfjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 0 points
    • Super-G Kvitfjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 0 points
    • Giant Slalom Hafjell: Aicher 4th place (50 points), Shiffrin 5th place (45 points)
    • Slalom Hafjell: Aicher 2nd place (80 points), Shiffrin 1st place (100 points)

    Emma Aicher could become the first German female ski racer since Maria Höfl-Riesch (2011) to win the overall title. In the history of the DSV, she would be only the fourth athlete to achieve this feat.

  • Alpine skiing, Downhill and Overall World Cup standings: How can Emma Aicher win the Overall World Cup in Lillehammer? - Broadcast

    You can watch the competition on ZDF. The races will also be broadcast on Eurosport, where you can choose between watching on TV or streaming. Online, however, you can only watch via paid platforms such as discovery+, DAZN and HBO Max

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Alpine skiing: The schedule in Lillehammer

    DateTime Discipline
    Saturday, 21 March12:30Downhill
    Sunday, 22 March10:45Super-G
    Tuesday, 24 March10:30Slalom (1st run)
     1.30 pmSlalom (2nd run)
    Wednesday, 25 March09:30Giant slalom (1st run)
     12:30Giant slalom (2nd run)