Alisha Lehmann hit with 'rabbit in the headlights' criticism as Leicester edge closer to WSL relegation after seventh successive defeat

Following the final whistle, Leicester manager Rick Passmoor addressed the media, refusing to blame individual players. Despite his side creating only five shots all match, he remains optimistic.

Passmoor said: "It is a tough one. We have just got to reflect and review and then move forward. We have ample time to prepare for the home run coming forward. There are parts of the game we have done well. I think the group are still together. We'll look forward to the next game come London City."

Asked if he retains confidence in his team, he added: "Absolutely. We knew this was going to be a challenge, we are in that right now. Players and staff all stick together, we make sure we inspire each other and look forward to the games coming up."