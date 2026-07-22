Al Hilal news today.. a bulletin bringing you the most important matters concerning the Saudi side, whether the transfer market, preparations for matches, statements from the coach, players and administrative officials, and other news related to Al Zaeem.
Translated by
Al-Hilal News Today | Official Response from Manchester City to Al-Zaeem's Interest in Signing Phil Foden.. and Barcelona's Role in Sealing the Somerville Deal
News of the Somerville deal
Rejecting Barcelona's "blackmail" and a "valuable" piece of advice sealed the deal.. New behind-the-scenes details behind Al-Hilal's shift in focus towards Crysencio Summerville!
Al-Hilal have stunned the transfer market. The Saudi club pulled off a dramatic swoop this summer, landing Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from West Ham in a deal worth around 80 million euros, according to several reports.
None of it happened by chance. A gripping sequence played out behind the scenes: negotiations with Barcelona stalled, then Al-Hilal swept in during the final moments to snatch the 24-year-old from Roma at the death.
The quarter-billion deal: Al-Hilal agrees with the Netherlands' World Cup surprise.. A slap that saved his career and now "the beginning of the end for Salem Al-Dawsari and Malcom"
He learned his trade in the narrow alleys of Rotterdam, sharpening his skills in street football before terrorising defenders in the roar of English stadiums. Now Crysencio Summerville looks set to write a new chapter in Saudi Arabia.
Every reliable source agrees. The Riyadh giants have wrapped up the signing of Summerville, adding him to a star-studded first-team squad this summer.
Roma thought they had him. Summerville stood on the verge of leaving West Ham United for the Italian capital, only for Al-Hilal's chief to intervene in the closing moments and win the player over.
Kane Deal Update: The Truth About Signing Bastoni and Selling Cancelo
Al-Hilal have drawn up their plan!.. Senior official travels to London to seal the Harry Kane deal
The newspaper "Al-Midan Al-Riyadi" revealed a fresh move on Tuesday evening by Riyadh giants Al-Hilal to sign England star Harry Kane, the Bayern Munich striker.
According to the report, Al-Hilal technical director Simon Francis has flown to London in a bid to officially seal the Kane deal.
Inter president responds officially to Alessandro Bastoni's move to Al-Hilal.. and the truth about Barcelona's double bid to snatch Joao Cancelo and Darwin Nunez
Giuseppe Marotta, president of Italian giants Inter, has responded to reports linking Al-Hilal with a move for first-team defender Alessandro Bastoni.
Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio had earlier revealed that Simone Inzaghi, Al-Hilal's first-team technical director, has asked his board to sign Bastoni this summer.
Manchester City's official response to Foden being linked with Al-Hilal
Al-Hilal and Italian giants Milan had both been linked with a move for Phil Foden. Manchester City ended the speculation on Wednesday, confirming the midfielder has signed a new contract.
The 26-year-old has committed to the Citizens until 2030.
Darcy's departure made official
Al-Hilal have confirmed the loan of Abdulkarim Darsi to Abha for the 2026-27 season.
Darsi becomes the sixth player to leave the Blue Castle during the current summer window. He follows Marcos Leonardo, Pablo Marí, Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Abdullah Radif and Ahmed Abu Raseen out of the door.
Successful surgery for Salem Al-Dawsari
Al-Hilal winger Salem Al-Dawsari has undergone a successful operation on his knee tendon in Finland. The injury flared up in recent weeks, after he featured for Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup.
A treatment and rehabilitation programme awaits him over the coming period. He is expected back on the pitch within eight weeks.
Al-Sarnoukh and Al-Habashi join the Austria camp
Al-Hilal's new recruits Mohammed Al-Sarnoukh and Nawaf Al-Habashi have linked up with the squad at their overseas training camp in Austria as they prepare for the new season.
Both featured in Wednesday's morning session. The pair are hoping to make their first appearance in Friday's friendly against Sundowns.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting