After 26 seasons in Serie A, Triestina are now back in the amateur leagues with six matches remaining: a 23-point points deduction proved their undoing

History, tradition and several seasons at the top of Italian football: in Trieste, however, the atmosphere has been different for many years now, and a tense situation has culminated today in what is the lowest point for Triestina – relegation to the amateur leagues with six matches remaining, after nine consecutive seasons in Serie C.

Twenty-six years in Serie A between 1929–30 and 1957–58 for Triestina, who in the mid-20th century established themselves as one of the most decorated teams in Italian football. A distant memory for long-standing Friuli fans who, today at the Nereo Rocco stadium, had to face the harsh reality of the maths. A hugely complicated season, foreshadowed by the 23-point deduction imposed between 2025 and 2026.