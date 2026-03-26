Senegal is not resting on its laurels and is organising a celebration to mark the Africa Cup of Nations victory. The Senegalese Football Federation has confirmed that a ceremony will be held on Saturday 28 March to honour Mané and his teammates, who have led their national team back to the top of African football. This is despite CAF’s decision to award Morocco a walkover victory following the Lions of Teranga’s walk-off, in protest against the referee who, in the dying moments, had awarded Morocco a penalty after consulting VAR regarding a foul by Diouf on Brahim Díaz.
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Africa Cup of Nations: Senegal shows no signs of slowing down; following its appeal to the CAS regarding Morocco’s walkover victory, the team is preparing a party to celebrate winning the trophy
SENEGAL'S APPEAL
Following the ruling by the CAF (Confederation of African Football), Senegal officially lodged an appeal with the CAS on Wednesday 25 March, in an attempt to rewrite the story of a far from peaceful edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. The following is the statement issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport regarding what will happen following the request submitted by the Lions of Teranga: “A CAS arbitration panel will be appointed to rule on the case. A procedural timetable will then be established. In accordance with the CAS Rules of Procedure, the appellant (Senegal, ed.) has 20 days to file a notice of appeal setting out its legal arguments, after which the respondents have a further 20 days to file a response setting out their defences. At this stage of the proceedings, and given the FSF’s request for a stay of proceedings, it is not yet possible to predict the procedural deadlines or indicate when a hearing will be scheduled.
MEANWHILE, THE PARTY
Meanwhile, Senegal is preparing to hold its traditional trophy celebration. The ceremony will take place on Saturday at the Stade de France and will precede the friendly match between the Lions of Teranga and Peru. In front of 60,000 spectators and a number of invited artists, the trophy that Senegal won on the pitch will be displayed, pending the CAS ruling which could put an end to the controversy once and for all.