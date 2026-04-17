Back from a lengthy injury lay-off, Prömel began the season impressing off the bench for Hoffenheim. Since autumn he has nailed down a starting spot and been instrumental in TSG’s push for European qualification, with the club currently sixth in the table. Most recently, Dortmund’s Maximilian Beier—also left out of the March internationals—told the FAZ that his BVB teammate Waldemar Anton and Prömel “are somewhat overlooked and do not receive the recognition they actually deserve.”

Prömel has received only one senior call-up to date: in November 2023, when Nagelsmann drafted him into the squad during his second spell as DFB coach. The subsequent 2-3 loss to Turkey and 0-2 defeat to Austria saw Prömel remain an unused substitute on both occasions.

A World Cup call-up would therefore be a surprise, not least because he has not been considered for the past two and a half years. Nagelsmann has stressed that he did not want to make many changes to the squad for the recent friendlies against Switzerland (4–3) and Ghana (2–1), given the World Cup this summer.