According to a report in *Sport Bild*, Real Madrid are considering parting ways with a total of six players. At the top of the list is former Bayern Munich player David Alaba, whose contract expires at the end of the season anyway and who has repeatedly struggled with long-term injuries in recent times.
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A former FC Bayern Munich star is apparently at the top of the list! Real Madrid’s alleged transfer list revealed
Furthermore, there is still a big question mark hanging over the future of international Antonio Rüdiger. Although the centre-back has fought his way back into the starting line-up in recent weeks, he too has been sidelined for extended periods on several occasions this season.
The 33-year-old’s contract runs until the end of June, but unlike Alaba, no decision is said to have been made yet. Talks regarding a possible extension of his contract are planned for the end of the season. Should no agreement be reached, a return to England is likely to be on the cards.
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Carvajal and Camavinga are also on Real’s transfer list
Other big names rumoured to be on their way out include veteran Daniel Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga. Whilst the Spaniard is set to leave on a free transfer due to his expiring contract, Real Madrid would apparently be keen to recoup a tidy sum from the sale of the young Frenchman.
As reported by Radio Marca, Real would not stand in Camavinga’s way should an interested club pay the appropriate transfer fee. Clubs from England are said to have the defensive specialist on their radar, with Madrid envisaging a price tag of around €50 million.
Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia are also set to leave, as they do not play a major role in Real’s current or future plans. The two left-backs have made a combined total of just 22 appearances this season, rarely starting from the outset.
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Frequently asked questions
Real Madrid wurde am 6. März 1902 gegründet. Der Verein trug zunächst den Namen Madrid Football Club. Den Zusatz "Real" erhielt der Verein erst 1920 durch König Alfons XIII.
Real Madrid hat keinen einzelnen Eigentümer, sondern gehört als eingetragener Verein seinen Mitgliedern, den sogenannten "Socios". Aktueller Präsident ist Florentino Perez.
Das Stadion von Real Madrid heißt offiziell nur noch "Bernabeu". Der frühere Name "Estadio Santiago Bernabeu" wird zwar weiterhin verwendet, ist jedoch nicht mehr die offizielle Bezeichnung.
In das "Bernabeu" passen rund 85.000 Zuschauer (je nach Veranstaltung). Bei einem Heimspiel von Real Madrid liegt die zugelassene Kapazität meist bei etwa 83.000 bis 84.000 Plätzen.
Real Madrid hat insgesamt 103 Titel gewonnen. Der Klub triumphierte neunmal in der Champions League sowie sechsmal im Europapokal der Landesmeister. Hinzu kommen 36 spanische Meisterschaften und 20 Siege im spanischen Pokal. Außerdem gewann Real Madrid 13-mal den spanischen Superpokal und sechsmal den UEFA Super Cup. Auf internationaler Ebene stehen zudem zwei UEFA-Cup-Siege, fünf FIFA-Klub-Weltmeistertitel, ein Titel im FIFA-Interkontinental-Pokal sowie drei Weltpokalsiege zu Buche. Abgerundet wird die Titelsammlung durch zwei Erfolge in der Copa Eva Duarte.
Real Madrid ist mit 36 spanischen Meisterschaften alleiniger Rekordhalter und damit der erfolgreichste Klub in La Liga.
Der Spieler mit den meisten Spielen für Real Madrid ist Raul Gonzalez. Er absolvierte 741 Pflichtspiele für die Königlichen.
Der beste Torschütze in der Geschichte von Real Madrid ist Cristiano Ronaldo. Er erzielte 450 Tore in 438 Pflichtspielen für die Königlichen.
Für Real Madrid haben im Laufe der Geschichte zahlreiche der größten Stars des Weltfußballs gespielt. Zu den bekanntesten zählen Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane, David Beckham, Ronaldo Nazario, Alfredo Di Stefano, Raul, Karim Benzema, Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos, Iker Casillas, Luis Figo, Gareth Bale, Toni Kroos, Roberto Carlos, Xabi Alonso, Michael Laudrup, Ferenc Puskas und Clarence Seedorf.
Real Madrid wurde im Laufe seiner Geschichte von zahlreichen berühmten und prägenden Trainern betreut. Zu den bekanntesten zählen Carlo Ancelotti, Zinedine Zidane, Vicente del Bosque, Jose Mourinho und Fabio Capello.
"Los Blancos" ist der Spitzname von Real Madrid. In Deutschland nennt man sie auch "Die Königlichen".