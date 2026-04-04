Deniz Undav and no end in sight. The hottest topic surrounding the German national team at the moment – and a possible starting XI for this summer’s World Cup – was also a talking point in the run-up to Saturday’s Bundesliga matchday. With Nils Petersen, a former striker is clearly on the side of the VfB Stuttgart forward.
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"99 per cent of players wouldn't score from there": Nils Petersen criticises Julian Nagelsmann and speaks highly of Deniz Undav
National team manager Julian Nagelsmann is "probably getting stomach ulcers just watching this," said Petersen in his role as a Bundesliga pundit for the streaming service DAZN. He doesn't believe Nagelsmann is "the biggest fan of Deniz Undav".
For Petersen, Undav is the first choice as a centre-forward. "I’m a fan of the number nine, I’m a fan of someone who dominates the box," said the 37-year-old, who played as a striker in the Bundesliga for Energie Cottbus, Bayern Munich, Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg.
- Getty Images Sport
Petersen: Ghana goal an example of Undav’s cleverness
According to Petersen, Undav’s expertise as a player in the penalty area is what sets him apart most. Furthermore, the 29-year-old is a “great provider for Wirtz, Musiala and the players who need that.”
Undav provided a masterclass during the week when he scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory in the friendly in Stuttgart.
"He’s so clever," gushed Petersen. "If you look at the goal against Ghana: 99 per cent of players would be offside there, but not him. 99 per cent wouldn’t score there, but he did."
Despite scoring the winner for Germany, Undav faced criticism from Nagelsmann afterwards and was told that his role as a super-sub is unlikely to change ahead of the World Cup.
- IMAGO / STEINSIEK.CH
Only Harry Kane is more prolific than Deniz Undav
With 18 goals and 5 assists in 23 Bundesliga matches, Undav is by far the most dangerous German striker and is surpassed only by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane. Across all competitions, Undav has been involved in 36 goals (23 goals, 13 assists) in 38 competitive matches for VfB.
For the DFB squad, he has scored four times in seven appearances, averaging 40 minutes per game.
Despite all the criticism, Petersen also expressed understanding for the national team manager. "Everyone has the types of players they like and those they don’t. Nagelsmann perhaps sees other types of players, such as Havertz or Woltemade. But he can’t ignore him because he scores."
DFB squad: Performance statistics for the German attacking players
Name
Appearances
Goals
Assists
Minutes
Deniz Undav
38
23
13
2921
Kai Havertz
14
3
2
524
Serge Gnabry
34
10
10
1846
Nick Woltemade
48
11
5
3017
Leroy Sané
35
6
8
2746
Florian Wirtz
41
6
9
2963
Kevin Schade
32
7
3
2500