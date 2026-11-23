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Women’s World Cup returns to U.S. in 2031 with Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica as co-hosts
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What happened?
The Women’s World Cup is coming back to the United States for the first time since 2003, and it’ll be the biggest edition yet.
FIFA awarded the 2031 tournament to the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica on Monday, marking the first time four countries will share hosting duties. The field will expand to 48 teams, with 104 matches on the schedule.
FIFA also named the United Kingdom as host of the 2035 Women’s World Cup.
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'Biggest most impactful Women's World Cup in history'
In 2003, Cindy Parlow Cone scored in the USWNT’s World Cup opener against Sweden at RFK Stadium. Twenty-three years later, she was in Zurich as U.S. Soccer President, looking ahead to what the tournament’s return could mean for the next generation of players.
“We are incredibly honored and excited to welcome the world to the United States, Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Cone said.
“This is a historic moment for our four countries, but the opportunity is much bigger than any one of us. Together with FIFA, we want to deliver the biggest and most impactful Women’s World Cup in history and use its success to accelerate the growth of women’s soccer around the world. Our ambition is to create a tournament that not only inspires millions of players, but helps give them the opportunities to play, grow and pursue their dreams.”
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What this means for the U.S. and the other federations
While the U.S. has hosted Women's World Cups in the past, it hasn't done so since 2003. Before that, it was the 1999 Women's World Cup. While the U.S. have been here before, this is the first time that Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica will be hosting the women's tournament.
"We have an opportunity to use the momentum from the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup to accelerate our ambitions for the future of soccer, from expanding access and participation to strengthening the pathways that develop the next generation of players," U.S. Soccer CEO and General Secretary JT Batson said.
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What's next?
The 2031 Women’s World Cup will come five years after the men’s tournament in North America and three years after the Los Angeles Olympics. U.S. Soccer sees a chance to build on both events and bring more fans to the women’s game.
With the four host countries set, the next question is which cities will get games. The joint bid put forward more than 30 candidates, and U.S. Soccer says the host cities and stadiums will be announced as planning moves forward.
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