2016-2026, Valverde's ten years at Real Madrid: from Zidane's intuition to the hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League

Real Madrid signed him 10 years ago from Peñarol, where he had played just 10 matches. In fact, they had already secured him the year before to stay ahead of the competition. The price? €5 million. Today, it's laughable. Los Merengues managed his development with care and attention, the club was careful to let him take each step at the right time, and today, voilà, they have a top player on their hands: he started with Real Madrid Castilla, the Blancos' youth team, then went on loan to Deportivo La Coruña, which remains his only experience away from Madrid. The coach who had the intuition to give him continuity as a starter was Zinedine Zidane in 2019-20, the season in which he scored his first goal for Real and won his first La Liga title. The rest is history, made up of awards, trophies (14) and goals. His speciality is shooting from outside the box, and among his statistics to note is his 91% pass accuracy.