Juventus player ratings vs Lazio: Guglielmo Vicario left exposed as Randal Kolo Muani fails to fire in Allianz Stadium collapse

A night that promised tactical evolution for Juventus instead spiralled into a demonstration of Lazio's superior clinical edge. Despite controlling 58% of the ball, Juventus failed to generate high-value opportunities. The opening blow came in the 37th minute when Provstgaard found the net, exposing a static Juventus backline that struggled to track runners from deep. The half-time deficit required a proactive response, but the tactical adjustments made by the technical staff failed to materialise into sustained pressure.
The second half was even more calamitous for the hosts. As Juventus pushed forward, they became increasingly susceptible to the transition, allowing Isaksen to double the lead in the 66th minute following excellent work by Nuno Tavares. The final insult was delivered by Dele-Bashiru in the closing stages, capitalising on a weary defence to make it 0-3.
With only two shots on target throughout the entire ninety minutes, Juventus were structurally sound in possession but fundamentally broken in the final third, leaving them eighth in the Serie A standings.