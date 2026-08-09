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'I’m enjoying it' - Florian Wirtz hails Iraola’s ideas despite Liverpool’s Monaco loss at Anfield
Wirtz flourishes despite Anfield defeat
Liverpool’s latest pre-season outing provided a mix of tactical intrigue and familiar frustrations as they fell to a 3-2 defeat against AS Monaco at Anfield. While the result left supporters with questions regarding defensive stability, the individual performance of Wirtz stood out as a major positive.
The German international, operating in a refined number 10 role, found the net for the second consecutive game, demonstrating the creative spark that Iraola is desperate to build his new-look attack around.
Speaking after the final whistle, Wirtz was quick to voice his support for the former Bournemouth manager's approach to the game. "The last three years he did at Bournemouth, you could see what he can do with the team," Wirtz said in comments made to Sky Sports.
"Of course we are looking forward to working with him. The first couple of weeks, I can just say that I'm enjoying it. It’s only been two weeks I’m in training but I’m enjoying and I like the idea of football he has."
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Iraola demands more from tiring squad
While Wirtz is finding his rhythm, Andoni Iraola was less satisfied with the overall team performance, specifically their inability to maintain intensity. Liverpool raced into a two-goal lead early on but faded significantly as the match progressed, a trend that has worried the coaching staff.
Speaking to LFC TV, the Spanish coach sounded a cautionary note regarding the team's current fitness levels. "It was very similar to the match we played against Leeds," Iraola told the club's official channel.
"We put in a good first half, especially in the first thirty minutes. At the moment, perhaps we do not have more than that in terms of the levels required to perform in this way. They deserved to turn the result in their favour. We won our first two pre-season matches, but we were unable to maintain the required level throughout the periods of the last two matches."
Defensive concerns linger at Anfield
The defeat to Monaco highlighted a glaring need for reinforcements at the back, particularly as Virgil van Dijk returned to the side without his regular partners. The captain started alongside teenage prospect Ivani Ndoye, but the lack of depth was exposed in the second half when Wataru Endo was forced to deputise in the heart of the defence.
With a daunting Premier League opener against Newcastle United looming on the horizon, the pressure is mounting on the recruitment team to finalise incoming deals. Iraola is clearly aware that the defensive frailties that plagued the team previously have not yet been fully addressed. Ronald Araujo is nearing a move from Barcelona, which should provide much-needed quality, while Jeremie Jaquet is expected to return to fitness shortly.
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The Isak and Wirtz partnership
If the defence remains a work in progress, the burgeoning partnership between Alexander Isak and Wirtz is already providing plenty of reasons for optimism. The duo, who represents a combined investment of £225 million, showed flashes of brilliance throughout the Monaco game.
Isak echoed Wirtz's positive sentiment regarding the new era at the club and the chemistry within the dressing room. "I think we agreed that both me and Flo touched the ball, but honestly I do not know which of us made the first or the last touch," the striker remarked. "It is really great. I feel that the morale within the group is excellent, and we are all working hard to ensure things go well. We will make absolutely sure that we are in full readiness as the season begins."
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