Boost for Arsenal? Ousmane Dembele & Achraf Hakimi both miss in-house PSG friendly as injury fears grow ahead of Champions League final

The French club are nervously monitoring the fitness of two key stars ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Arsenal.

The Parisian side, who recently secured another Ligue 1 title, are hoping to defend their European crown at the Puskas Arena, but their preparations have been hampered by significant selection concerns.

The holders face an Arsenal side riding a wave of momentum after Mikel Arteta’s men ended a 22-year wait for a Premier League title. While the Gunners are at peak confidence, PSG are facing the prospect of being far from full strength for the biggest game of the European season in Hungary.