Historically across all competitions, Manchester City boasts 21 victories compared to Brighton's 8 wins, alongside 7 draws.

In their most recent league meeting back in January 2026, the two sides played out a competitive 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League kick-off?

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 11:00 Etihad Stadium

How to buy Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets?

Here are the main options available for purchasing tickets to the Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion match without price details:

Official Club Memberships (Manchester City): Tickets can be purchased directly through the official club ticketing portal. Securing standard admission tickets typically requires an active paid club membership (such as Matchday or Junior Membership), with allocations managed per member.

Official Hospitality and VIP Packages: If standard tickets are unavailable or if you prefer an upgraded matchday experience, official club hospitality packages provide premium seating options, lounge access, and executive perks.

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub.

How much do Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket costs for the upcoming Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League match, broken down by official channels and the secondary market:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission (Official Members): Official adult general admission tickets range from £30 to £60 , depending on the tier and category of the fixture. Concessionary rates are available for juniors (starting from £15), young adults, and seniors.

Official Hospitality Packages: Premium matchday experiences and executive lounge packages purchased directly through the club start at £130 per person and can exceed £1,000 for high-end suites like the Tunnel Club.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Resale Seats: Typically start around £55 to £65 equivalent, though prices fluctuate based on demand, seating category, and how close it is to matchday.

Resale Hospitality: Generally start around £140 and scale upward depending on the package perks.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Premier League: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, collecting victories across the Premier League, Carabao Cup and Champions League. Their last outing was a 5-3 win over Sunderland in the Premier League, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, City have scored 13 goals and conceded four, maintaining a consistent attacking output.

Brighton have won four of their last five matches, with their only defeat coming against Chelsea, a 4-3 loss in late August. Since then, Hurzeler's side have been in excellent form, including a 3-0 win at Arsenal and a 5-0 win over Coventry City. They have scored 14 goals across those five matches and conceded six.

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1 at the Etihad Stadium in January 2026. Brighton have won two of the last five head-to-head fixtures, with City winning one and two matches ending as draws. Brighton claimed back-to-back away wins at the Etihad in this run, including a 2-1 victory in August 2025 and a 2-1 win in November 2024.