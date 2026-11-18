Lincoln Red Imps FC host FC Midtjylland on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Europa Sports Park in Gibraltar.

In their July 2015 encounter in Herning, FC Midtjylland secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg. The Danish club followed up with a 2-0 win in the return leg at Lincoln's home ground a week later to seal the tie.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League kick-off?

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland kicks off at Europa Sports Park in Gibraltar on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 12:45 Europa Sports Park

How to buy Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through the official ticketing platforms of the host club, Lincoln Red Imps FC, or check their official announcements for ticket sales at the Europa Sports Park in Gibraltar.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price details for the Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

General Admission / Standard Seating: Typically range from approximately €20 to €35

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission / Standard Seating: Starting from approximately €45 to €60.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Conference League: Everything you need to know

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only defeat a 4-1 loss to FC Twente in the Conference League. They bounced back strongly, beating Hajduk Split 1-0 in the Conference League before thrashing College 1975 6-0 in the National League. Across those five matches, they scored 15 goals and conceded five, a record that reflects both their attacking output and defensive solidity at home.

FC Midtjylland have won three of their last five, drawing one and losing one. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Soenderjyske in the Superleague, while their Conference League form took a significant hit with a 1-6 defeat to Ajax. They did beat FC Nordsjaelland 3-2 away and OB 2-1 in the DBU Pokalen, showing they can produce results domestically. Across the five matches, Midtjylland scored 11 goals and conceded 13.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs FC Midtjylland: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice previously, both in the 2015 Champions League Qualification. FC Midtjylland won the first leg 1-0 in Herning on 14 July 2015, then won the second leg 2-0 at Lincoln's ground on 21 July 2015. Midtjylland hold a perfect record across both meetings, winning both and conceding no goals.