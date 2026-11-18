Heart of Midlothian host Borac Banja Luka on Thursday, December 10, 2026 at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh.

Heart of Midlothian and Borac Banja Luka have no previous head-to-head meetings recorded in European competition, making this fixture a brand-new encounter between the two clubs. Hearts head into this match experiencing an unstable run of form, having secured only one victory in their last five matches across all competitions.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League kick-off?

Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka kicks off at Tynecastle Park in Edinburgh on Thursday, December 10, 2026.

Conference League - Game Week 5 10 Dec 2026 - 15:00 Tynecastle Park

How to buy Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League tickets?

Here are the ticketing and purchasing options available for the upcoming Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase tickets directly through official club ticketing via Hearts' official channels, which is the primary and most reliable way to secure face-value tickets when available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Conference League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League tickets cost?

Here are the estimated ticket price details for the Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard Adult Tickets: Approximately €30 to €55.

Approximately Concession Tickets (Seniors / Young Adults / Juniors): Approximately €15 to €35.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

General Admission Resale: Typically starts around €45 to €70 .

Typically starts around . Premium / Longside Seats: Can range anywhere from €90 to €150+.

Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Conference League: Everything you need to know

Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka Form

Hearts head into this match having won just one of their last five games across all competitions, drawing one and losing three. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 5-2 defeat to Falkirk in the Premiership, and they also fell 3-1 to Thun in their previous Conference League fixture. Across those five matches, Hearts have scored eight goals and conceded twelve, a return that reflects the instability running through their recent performances.

Borac Banja Luka have a more mixed but slightly more encouraging recent record, winning three of their last five and losing two. Their most recent match produced a commanding 4-1 win over Radnik Bijeljina in the Premier League, though they were beaten 2-0 by Mjaellby in the Conference League the week before. They have scored eight goals and conceded three across their last five outings.

Heart of Midlothian vs Borac Banja Luka: Recent Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Heart of Midlothian and Borac Banja Luka are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents a first encounter between the two clubs.