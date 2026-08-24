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LaLiga
team-logoDeportivo Alaves
Estadio Mendizorroza
team-logoOsasuna
Book Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Tickets
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How to get Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Deportivo Alaves take on Osasuna in the LaLiga. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Deportivo Alaves take on Osasuna on the Sunday, September 6, 2026 at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria.

Both regional rivals will be looking to secure crucial early-season points as part of Matchday 4 of the 2026–27 campaign. In their previous league meeting in April 2026, the two sides fought out a competitive 2-2 draw at the same venue.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna kicks, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna LaLiga kick-off?

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna kicks off at Estadio Mendizorroza in Vitoria, with the match scheduled as part of the current LaLiga matchday.

crest
LaLiga - Game Week 4
Estadio Mendizorroza

How to buy Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets?

To buy tickets for the Deportivo Alavés vs. CA Osasuna match at Estadio Mendizorrotza on September 6, 2026, follow these options:

1. Official Club Channel

  • Website: Purchase directly via the Deportivo Alavés Official Website.
  • General Public Sale: Tickets for general sale are available directly through the club's ticketing portal.
  • Box Office: You can also visit the ticket windows (taquillas) at Estadio Mendizorrotza in Vitoria-Gasteiz prior to matchday, provided seats remain available.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If tickets sell out on the official site, you can compare and buy tickets through verified resale platforms like StubHubfan listings with buyer protection guarantees.

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How much do Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna LaLiga tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Deportivo Alavés vs. CA Osasuna match on September 6, 2026, at Estadio Mendizorrotza break down as follows:

Official Box Office & General Public

  • Standard Seats: Typically range from £25 to £75 (€30–€85), depending on the stand location (e.g., end-stand seating like Cervantes vs. central side-stand seating like Tribuna Principal).

Secondary Ticket Exchanges & Resale Options

  • Starting / Entry-Level Price: Around £45 (~$58 USD) for upper-tier or end-stand seating.
  • Average Resale Price: Approximately £180 (~$238 USD) across all standard categories.
  • Side-Stand & Lower Tier: Prices range from £120 to £230 for prime central views (Tribuna Preferente / Principal).  
  • Hospitality / VIP Options: Range from £140 to £450+ depending on included lounge and dining perks.  
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Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Form

Deportivo Alaves have won four and drawn one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, and before that they beat Getafe 3-0 on the opening weekend of the season. Alaves also recorded back-to-back 3-0 and 1-1 wins in pre-season. They have scored nine goals and conceded two across the five-match run.

Osasuna have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 0-2 defeat to Al-Ain in a friendly, and they also lost 2-1 to SSC Napoli. Their three wins came against Norwich City, Ipswich Town, and Racing Santander. Osasuna scored five goals and conceded four across those five matches.

ALA

ALA - Form

CAS
W3-0
SAN
W1-1
GET
W3-0
RAY
D1-1
VIL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
OSA

OSA - Form

NAP
L2-1
ALA
L0-2
LEV
D0-0
CEL
W1-2
GET
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on April 5, 2026, when the two clubs drew 2-2 at Estadio Mendizorroza. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Osasuna hold the stronger record, with their 3-0 win at home in December 2025 standing as the most decisive result. The five meetings have produced a mixture of draws and narrow victories, with both sides finding the net regularly.

Head to Head

Deportivo AlavesDrawOsasuna
1
3
1
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
2
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
3
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
0
FT
LaLiga
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
1
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
FT
LaLiga
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
2
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
FT
Club Friendlies
Osasuna badge
Osasuna
OSA
1
Deportivo Alaves badge
Deportivo Alaves
ALA
2
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

Deportivo Alaves vs Osasuna Standings

In LaLiga, Deportivo Alaves currently sit first in the table, while Osasuna are placed 13th.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
7700317+2421
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
7511167+916
W
W
W
L
W
3
Real BetisReal BetisBET
751197+216
D
W
W
W
L
4
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
7502188+1015
L
W
W
L
W
5
SevillaSevillaSEV
7412109+113
L
W
W
D
L
6
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
7322116+511
D
L
L
W
W
7
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
7241108+210
D
L
D
W
W
8
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
7313913-410
W
L
W
D
W
9
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
72231312+18
W
W
L
L
L
10
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
622276+18
D
D
W
W
L
11
GetafeGetafeGET
722347-38
W
L
D
D
L
12
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
72231116-58
D
W
L
W
L
13
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
7223613-78
D
L
L
L
W
14
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
714286+27
W
D
D
D
L
15
EspanyolEspanyolESP
7214101007
L
L
W
D
L
16
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
72141121-107
L
L
W
L
W
17
LevanteLevanteLEV
6123812-45
L
L
D
W
D
18
ElcheElcheELC
71241117-65
W
L
D
L
L
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
7115413-94
L
W
L
L
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
7034312-93
L
L
D
D
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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