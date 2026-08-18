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Premier League
team-logoCoventry City
Coventry Building Society Arena
team-logoHull City
Book Coventry City vs Hull City Tickets
Rob Norcup

How to get Coventry City vs Hull City tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

SHOPPING
Tickets
Premier League
Coventry City
Hull City

Coventry are back in the English top flight and you could book tickets to their first Premier League home fixture

Coventry had to travel to London to face the Premier League champions, Arsenal, in their season opener. Thankfully for the Sky Blues, their first home clash of the new campaign is much more palatable, as they go head-to-head with another promoted side, Hull City, at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday, August 29.

Coventry City vs Hull City TicketsBook now

Frank Lampard's Championship winners finished the season with a flourish, beating their last three opponents and scoring twelve goals against them, as they cruised to the title by 11 points. Their home form was highly impressive throughout though, as they suffered only two losses in front of the Cov faithful, and they were both against top-4 sides.

Will Coventry rule the roost at home this time? You could find out in person by booking match tickets. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Coventry City vs Hull City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Coventry City vs Hull City Premier League fixture?

Coventry City vs Hull City is scheduled to kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday, August 29, at the Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 2
Coventry Building Society Arena

How to buy Coventry City vs Hull City Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

Coventry City vs Hull City TicketsBook now

How much do Coventry City vs Hull City Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Form

COV

COV - Form

NOR
D0-0
ESP
W3-1
ASM
W2-0
ARS
L3-0
PLY
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
HUL

HUL - Form

KAS
D1-1
SGE
L2-0
NCE
D0-0
MUN
W2-0
STK
W1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/4
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Coventry CityDrawHull City
1
3
1
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
0
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
0
FT
Championship
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
1
FT
Championship
Coventry City badge
Coventry City
COV
2
Hull City badge
Hull City
HUL
3
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Coventry City vs Hull City lineups

4-2-3-1
Coventry City crest
Coventry City
COV
Formation
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
3-4-3
C. RushworthC. RushworthB. ThomasB. ThomasJ. DasilvaJ. DasilvaA. AmendaA. AmendaM. van EwijkM. van EwijkM. GrimesM. GrimesC. YirenkyiC. YirenkyiJ. RudoniJ. RudoniL. TchaounaL. TchaounaE. Mason-ClarkE. Mason-ClarkT. AwoniyiT. AwoniyiK. TzolakisK. TzolakisN. MendyN. MendyJ. EganJ. EganS. AjayiS. AjayiR. SlaterR. SlaterH. MoritaH. MoritaL. CoyleL. CoyleR. GilesR. GilesM. BelloumiM. Belloumiteam-logoE. StroudO. McBurnieO. McBurnie
Hull City crest
Hull City
HUL
4-2-3-1
Coventry City

Starting XI

Hull City

Substitutes

Manager

  • F. Lampard
  • S. Jakirovic
Coventry City

Injuries and Suspensions

Hull City

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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