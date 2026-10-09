How to get Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves tickets: LaLiga prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Celta Vigo take on Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo.

Their previous meeting at Balaídos in March 2026 was a dramatic high-scoring affair that saw Deportivo Alavés edge out Celta Vigo in a 4-3 thriller. Deportivo Alavés holds the stronger head-to-head advantage in recent league clashes, having claimed victories in three of their last five matchups against Celta.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga kick-off?

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves takes place at Abanca Balaidos in Vigo, on Sunday, October 18, 2026.

LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 10:15 Abanca Balaidos

How to buy Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets?

Tickets for Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés are available through both official and secondary channels ahead of their October 18 clash at Estadio Abanca Balaídos. Follow these steps:

1. Official Club Ticketing

To secure general admission tickets directly through the primary vendor, visit RC Celta's official ticketing portal. Tickets generally open for public sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday, with club members and season ticket holders receiving priority access before general release.

2. Secondary Marketplaces Platforms

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist seats uploaded by season ticket holders and resellers. Keep in mind that prices on secondary platforms can fluctuate above or below face value depending on overall demand.

3. Box Office Purchases

General public tickets can also be purchased in person at the Estadio Abanca Balaídos ticket windows in Vigo leading up to kickoff, provided the match is not entirely sold out.

How much do Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga tickets cost?

General admission tickets for Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alavés vary depending on stand selection, seating category, and purchase channel.

1. Official Club Ticketing

To secure general admission tickets directly through the primary vendor, visit RC Celta's official ticketing portal. Official face-value tickets generally open for public sale 1 to 2 weeks prior to matchday, with club members and season ticket holders receiving priority access before the general release.

Gol (Behind Goal Stand): €25 – €35

Marcador (Upper & Lower End Stand): €35 – €50

Río (Side Stand): €40 – €75

Tribuna (Main Side Stand):€60 – €90

2. Secondary Marketplaces

If tickets sell out on official channels, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHublist seats uploaded by season ticket holders and resellers. Keep in mind that ticket prices on secondary platforms can fluctuate above or below face value depending on overall market demand.

Gol Section: €55 – €80

Río Baixo / Río Alto Section: €85 – €120

Tribuna Central / Premium Section:€100 – €150+

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves LaLiga: Everything you need to know

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves Form

Celta Vigo have not won in their last five matches across all competitions, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 1-0 loss to Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on September 16, and they also drew 1-1 with Malaga in their last LaLiga outing. Earlier in the run, Celta drew 1-1 with Getafe and 0-0 with Real Sociedad before losing 0-2 to Athletic Bilbao. They scored four goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Deportivo Alaves have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Valencia on September 15, following a 2-1 loss to Racing Santander three days earlier. Before that dip, Alaves beat Osasuna 5-2 and Villarreal 1-0 in back-to-back outings. Across the five matches, they have scored nine goals and conceded five.

Celta Vigo vs Deportivo Alaves: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in LaLiga on March 22, 2026, when Celta Vigo hosted Alaves at Abanca Balaidos and lost 3-4. Before that, Alaves won 1-0 as the home side in November 2025, while the two clubs drew 1-1 at Mendizorroza in January 2025. Across the last five recorded LaLiga meetings, Alaves hold the stronger record, winning three times to Celta's one, with one draw.