How to get Cardiff City vs Lincoln City tickets: Championship prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Cardiff City host Lincoln City on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026 at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff.

In their December 2025 meeting, Lincoln City edged out a tight 2-1 victory on home turf. Lincoln followed up that result with a dominant 2-0 away win at Cardiff City Stadium in March 2026.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Cardiff City vs Lincoln City, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship kick-off?

Cardiff City vs Lincoln City at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, Desember 5, 2026.

Championship - Game Week 19 5 Dec 2026 - 10:00 Cardiff City Stadium

How to buy Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship fixture, you can explore the following options:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: You can purchase official match tickets directly through the official Cardiff City FC or Lincoln City FC ticketing portals for general admission seating.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Championship fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of estimated ticket costs for the Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship fixture:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission Seats: Typically range from £20 to £50 .

Typically range from . Concessionary Seats (Seniors/Juniors): Generally starting around £10 to £25 .

Generally starting around . Hospitality & Executive Packages: Starting upwards of £90 to £150+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Seats: Generally start around £30 to £63 .

Generally start around . Premium / Central View Seats: Typically range from £70 to £120+ .

Typically range from . VIP / Hospitality Upgrades: Can scale past £150 to £300+.

Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Championship: Everything you need to know

Cardiff City vs Lincoln City Form

Cardiff City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Championship matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding seven. Their most recent result was a 3-3 draw with West Ham United, following a heavy 3-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Bluebirds' best showing in the run came in a 5-1 win over Watford.

Lincoln City have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five league outings. They were beaten 1-0 by Watford in their latest fixture, and suffered a 1-3 defeat to Birmingham City before that. Their sole win in the period was a 4-1 victory over Burnley, though they also conceded six without reply against West Ham United.

Cardiff City vs Lincoln City: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in League One in March 2026, when Lincoln City won 2-0 at Cardiff City Stadium. Before that, Lincoln took a 2-1 victory at home in December 2025, also in League One. Across the four most recent recorded fixtures, Lincoln City have won three times and Cardiff once, with the sides having previously met in League Two back in 2000 and 2001.