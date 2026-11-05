Brighton & Hove Albion host Newcastle United on Sunday, November 29, 2026 at the American Express Community Stadium.

In their most recent meeting on May 2, 2026, Newcastle United secured a 3–1 victory at St. James' Park. Prior to that match, Brighton & Hove Albion claimed a narrow 2–1 home win against the Magpies in October 2025.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League kick-off?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United at the American Express Community Stadium, on Sunday, November 29, 2026.

Premier League - Game Week 12 29 Nov 2026 - 09:05 The American Express Community Stadium

How to buy Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League match:

1. Official Club Channels

Official Club Ticketing: The most reliable and secure way to buy tickets is directly through the official Brighton & Hove Albion ticket portal for home seating, or the official Newcastle United ticketing site for away section allocation (if eligible through away season tickets or loyalty points).

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Premier League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League tickets cost?

Here are the ticket price breakdowns for the upcoming Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United:

1. Official Club Channels

Standard General Admission: Typically range from approximately £30 to £85 .

Typically range from approximately . Official Hospitality Packages: Generally start around £150 to £300+ per person.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

Standard Resale Tickets: Generally start from around £68 for upper-tier or restricted view seats.

Generally start from around for upper-tier or restricted view seats. Average Market Pricing: Frequently average around £129 to £300+.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Premier League: Everything you need to know

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United Form

Brighton arrive at this fixture carrying a mixed recent record, with three wins and one draw from their last five matches offset by Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that setback, the Seagulls had been in strong domestic form, including a commanding 5-0 win over Crystal Palace and a 2-0 victory at Sunderland. Their only other dropped points in that run came in a goalless Conference League draw against Jablonec, a game in which they registered 26 shots without reward. Across the five matches, Brighton have shown they can score freely but have conceded in two of their last three outings.

Newcastle's recent form tells a more inconsistent story. Jaissle's side have won two, lost two, and lost one of their last five matches, with Sunday's 2-0 win at Crystal Palace their most recent result. That victory followed back-to-back defeats against Aston Villa and a heavy 4-1 loss at Coventry City, which underlines the volatility in their performances. Their 2-1 win over Hull City earlier in the run offered encouragement, but Newcastle have conceded in four of their last five games.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle United: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in May 2026, when Newcastle beat Brighton 3-1 at home in a Premier League fixture. Brighton claimed the previous encounter at the American Express Community Stadium in October 2025, winning 2-1, while the two sides drew 1-1 in a league match at the same venue in May 2025. Newcastle also beat Brighton 1-2 in an FA Cup tie in March 2025, with Brighton winning on the road, and the Magpies claimed a 1-0 home victory in October 2024. Across the five most recent meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, making this a genuinely balanced series.