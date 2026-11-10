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DFB-Pokal
team-logoBayer Leverkusen
BayArena
team-logoRB Leipzig
Book Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Tickets
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How to get Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig tickets: DFB-Pokal prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Bayer Leverkusen
RB Leipzig
DFB-Pokal

Bayer Leverkusen take on RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Bayer Leverkusen host RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026 at the BayArena in Leverkusen.

Most recently, the two sides met in the Bundesliga on September 20, 2026, where Bayer Leverkusen secured a 2-0 victory at the BayArena. Both clubs successfully navigated their respective paths through the earlier rounds of this season's DFB-Pokal to set up this high-stakes cup clash.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal kick-off?

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig kicks off at the BayArena in Leverkusen on Tuesday, Desember 1, 2026.

crest
DFB-Pokal - 1/8
BayArena

How to buy Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal tickets?

Here are the options available for purchasing tickets for the Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official ticket portals of both Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig. Clubs typically give priority access to their season ticket holders and club members before opening any remaining allocation to the general public.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming DFB-Pokal fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal tickets cost?

Here is the breakdown of ticket costs for the Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal match:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Standing-Room / Supporter Tickets: Officially priced around €15 to €20.
  • Regular Seating (Category 3 & 4): Generally cost between €40 to €50.
  • Premium Seating (Category 1 & 2): Usually range from €70 to €80.
  • Hospitality and VIP Packages: Typically start around €250+.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as StubHub list tickets based on market demand:

  • Lower-Tier / Supporter: Generally start around €45 to €75.
  • Mid-Tier Seating: Commonly range between €90 and €130.
  • VIP & Hospitality: Can range from €220 to over €350.
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Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig DFB-Pokal: Everything you need to know

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Form

Bayer Leverkusen have recorded three wins and two losses in their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-4 home defeat to VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Prior to that, Leverkusen beat Nürnberg 5-2 in the DFB-Pokal and lost 0-3 to Hoffenheim in the league. They also won away at OFI Crete in the Europa League and beat Freiburg 2-1 in the Bundesliga. Across those five games, Leverkusen scored 12 goals and conceded 10.

RB Leipzig arrive with three wins and two defeats from their last five fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Schalke in the Bundesliga. Before that, Leipzig beat Rot-Weiss Essen 2-1 in the DFB-Pokal and defeated Elversberg 4-0 in the league. They lost 1-4 to Real Madrid in the Champions League and 1-6 to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Leipzig scored eight goals and conceded 13 across those five matches.

B04

B04 - Form

TSG
L3-0
FCN
W5-2
VFB
L2-4
OM
L0-1
KOE
W1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
RBL

RBL - Form

ELV
W4-0
ESN
W1-2
S04
W0-2
MCI
L2-3
FCA
W5-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Bayer Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on 20 September 2026, when Bayer Leverkusen beat RB Leipzig 2-0 at the BayArena in the Bundesliga. Across the last five encounters between the clubs, Leverkusen have won three times and Leipzig once, with one draw. The goals tally across those five games reads 12 for Leverkusen and seven for Leipzig.

Head to Head

Bayer LeverkusenDrawRB Leipzig
3
1
1
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
0
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
4
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
1
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
3
FT
Bundesliga
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
2
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
FT
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen badge
Bayer Leverkusen
B04
2
RB Leipzig badge
RB Leipzig
RBL
3
FT
13Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

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