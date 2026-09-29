Al Nassr take on Al Kholood on Thursday, October 29, 2026 at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Al Nassr holds the historical advantage in this matchup, having won three and drawn one of their previous four encounters across all competitions. The last encounter between the two sides took place in January 2026, resulting in a comfortable 3-0 victory for Al Nassr on the road.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Nassr vs Al Kholood, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Nassr vs Al Kholood takes place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Saudi Pro League - Game Week 12 29 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Al-Awwal Park

How to buy Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets?

When looking to purchase tickets for the upcoming Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood at Al-Awwal Park, several primary and secondary options are available:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official Club and League Platforms: Tickets can typically be bought directly through the Al Nassr Official Ticketing Portal (Victory Arena) or the official Saudi Pro League fixtures page.

Seasonal Memberships: For fans planning to attend multiple games throughout the campaign, Al Nassr offers seasonal membership options that reserve seats for all home fixtures.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub . These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.

How much do Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Kholood vary widely depending on whether you purchase them through official club channels or secondary resale marketplaces:

1. Official Primary Platforms

Official Primary Tickets: Standard entry tickets bought directly through official team portals can start as low as 15 SAR for basic seating categories.

Standard & Category Seating: Regular primary tickets and lower-tier category seats generally range between 37 SAR to 150 SAR depending on exact stadium positioning at Al-Awwal Park.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as GrintaHub list tickets based on market demand starting anywhere from 35 SAR to 250 SAR , while premium seating, hospitality options, or high-demand sections can scale significantly higher.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood Form

Al Nassr head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games. Their most recent outing ended in a heavy 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the AFC Champions League Elite, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Al Khaleej in the league. Across those five matches, Postecoglou's side scored seven goals but conceded nine, a tally that reflects the defensive vulnerabilities that have surfaced this season.

Al Kholood arrive in better shape, having won two of their last five with one draw and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 2-0 loss to Al Riyadh, but before that they beat Al Shabab 2-1 and recorded a 3-1 win over Al Ahli earlier in the run. Buckingham's side scored seven and conceded eight across those five matches, numbers that suggest an open, competitive side rather than a defensive unit.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Kholood: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs met most recently in January 2026, when Al Kholood hosted Al Nassr and lost 3-0. Al Nassr have dominated this fixture across the last four recorded meetings, winning three and drawing one, with that draw a 3-3 thriller at Al Kholood's ground in October 2024 standing as the only occasion the visitors have taken points off them. The aggregate scoreline across those four matches reads 11 goals for Al Nassr and four for Al Kholood, underlining the historical gap between the sides in this fixture.