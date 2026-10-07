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Saudi Pro League
team-logoAl Fateh FC
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium
team-logoAl Riyadh
Book Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Tickets
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How to get Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh tickets: Saudi Pro League prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Tickets
Al Fateh FC
Al Riyadh
Saudi Pro League

Al Fateh FC take on Al Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Al Fateh take on Al Riyadh on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf.

Their most recent league encounter took place on May 10, 2026, when Al Riyadh secured a narrow 1-0 victory playing at home. Across their last five recorded head-to-head matches across all competitions, Al Fateh holds the upper hand with three victories compared to Al Riyadh's two.

Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

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When is Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League kick-off?

Al Fateh vs Al Riyadh takes place at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium in Hofuf, on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

crest
Saudi Pro League - Game Week 13
Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Sport City Stadium

How to buy Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets?

To purchase tickets for the Saudi Pro League match between Al Fateh FC and Al Riyadh, you can explore several different ticketing options depending on your preference:

1. Official Club Channels

  • Official Club Ticketing: You can check the official websites or ticketing portals of Al Fateh FC (as the home team playing at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium) for primary ticket releases.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

  • Secondary Ticket Platforms: If official club options are completely sold out, general admission tickets can often be found on secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo. These platforms allow fans to buy and sell tickets for upcoming Saudi Pro League fixtures when primary allocations are exhausted.
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How much do Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League tickets cost?

Ticket pricing for the Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Fateh FC and Al Riyadh varies significantly depending on whether you purchase through official club primary outlets or secondary ticket marketplaces.

1. Official Club Channels

  • Category 3 / Behind Goal: Typically ranges from 30 SAR to 50 SAR for upper-tier or general admission sections.
  • Category 2 / Regular Seating: Generally costs between 50 SAR to 100 SAR for standard seats along the sides.
  • Category 1 / Premium Main Stand: Typically priced between 100 SAR to 200 SAR for prime views along the lower sideline.
  • VIP & Hospitality Lounge: Premium executive and hospitality suites range from 500 SAR to 1,500+ SAR.

2. Secondary Ticket Marketplaces

If official tickets are sold out through primary club sales, secondary ticket platforms such as Ticombo list tickets based on market demand:

  • General Admission / Shortside Seats: Starting around 65 SAR to 200 SAR.
  • Longside Upper Tier: Generally range from 200 SAR to 450 SAR.
  • Longside Lower Tier & Premium Seating: Highly sought-after lower tier seats or premium options can scale anywhere from 500 SAR to 1,800+ SAR depending on overall match demand.
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Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League: Everything you need to know

Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh Form

Al Fateh have taken one point from a possible 15 in their last five Saudi Pro League matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-2 loss to Neom SC on September 13, following a 1-2 defeat to Al Diriyah. They drew 0-0 with both Al-Taawoun and Al Ittihad and drew 1-1 with Al-Faisaly. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded seven.

Al Riyadh have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five Saudi Pro League fixtures. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 win over Al Kholood on September 13. They also drew 0-0 with Al Khaleej and 3-3 with Al Shabab, beat Neom SC 1-0, and suffered a 5-0 loss to Al Ahli. They scored six goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

ALF

ALF - Form

AFS
D1-1
ITT
D0-0
ALT
D0-0
DIR
L1-2
NEO
L4-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ALR

ALR - Form

ALS
D3-3
NEO
W1-0
AHL
L5-0
ALK
D0-0
ALK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Al Fateh FC vs Al Riyadh: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the two sides came in the Saudi Pro League on May 10, 2026, when Al Riyadh won 1-0 as the home team. Before that, Al Fateh beat Al Riyadh 3-1 at home in January 2026 and also won 2-0 in the King Cup in October 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Al Fateh have won three times and Al Riyadh have won twice.

Head to Head

Al Fateh FCDrawAl Riyadh
2
1
2
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
1
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
3
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
1
FT
King Cup
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
0
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
2
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
2
FT
Saudi Pro League
Al Fateh FC badge
Al Fateh FC
ALF
1
Al Riyadh badge
Al Riyadh
ALR
2
FT
8Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

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