Zinedine Zidane's immortal goal: The story of the Real Madrid legend's stunning Champions League-winning strike against Bayer Leverkusen

A revolution was underway in Madrid at the turn of the century. The club’s three-decade wait to return to the European throne had ended under president Lorenzo Sanz. Having delivered two Champions League titles in three years, the incumbent was confident of retaining his seat in the 2000 election. However, Florentino Perez emerged with a campaign that promised groundbreaking transfers and maintaining financial stability. The members were convinced and voted for a change.

The Galactico era began immediately. The new chief delivered one of his most audacious vows that summer: the shocking world-record arrival of Luis Figo from arch-rivals Barcelona. Claude Makelele and Santiago Solari were also added to bolster a formidable spine boasting Raul, Roberto Carlos, Ivan Helguerra and a young Iker Casillas.

While Los Blancos reclaimed the domestic title under coach Vicente del Bosque, a semi-final exit in Europe at the hands of eventual 2000-01 champions Bayern Munich rendered the campaign a failure in the eyes of many in the Spanish capital. With Real Madrid celebrating their centenary the following campaign, delivering a ninth European crown became the ultimate objective. So, Perez doubled down on his blueprint, breaking the transfer record for a second consecutive summer.

Zidane was the obvious prize for Madrid. At Juventus, he had forged his reputation as a prime playmaker, driving the Turin side to consecutive Serie A titles and sweeping the 1998 Ballon d'Or after scoring twice in France’s World Cup final win against Brazil. Two years later, he orchestrated Les Bleus’ triumph at the European Championship.

Yet, the Champions League had been a source of heartache for the midfielder. He had reached the final twice in a row with the Bianconeri, only to fall at the final hurdle - first to Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and then to Madrid themselves in Amsterdam.

As the Italian giants began to falter on the continent in the years that followed, the offer to join Madrid in their quest to build an unprecedented era of dominance proved irresistable. In July 2001, Zidane completed the €77.5 million transfer to Spain.

"Many players are born to play for Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane is one of them. He has a series of qualities that fit perfectly into the culture of Madridismo," Perez said as he unveiled the new signing. "Real Madrid is the best club in the world, where Zidane will shine as a player, and we will improve with him. Next year we celebrate our centenary, and we are building a Real Madrid of the 21st century. Zidane has never played at the Bernabeu. I'm sure he'll love it."

Later during his debut season, he confirmed his aspirations, saying: "I have already lost the two other finals that I played and it was too much. I desire to win, the same as all my team-mates."

Yet, as Zidane stood alongside club legend Alfredo Di Stefano holding the iconic No. 5 shirt, a shadow from his final European evening in Turin loomed overhead.

On October 24, 2000, during a Champions League group stage match between Juventus and Hamburg, a moment of madness swept over Zidane. Falling to his knees under a challenge, he lashed out, driving his head straight into the face of Jochen Kientz. The smash left the defender with a fractured cheekbone and a concussion and earned Zidane the 10th direct red card of his career. He was banned for five European games, and as it occurred while votes were being cast for the Ballon d’Or it cost him the individual accolade.

“It’s life, there’s nothing I can do about it. I just have to accept it," he told France Football at the time. "The judges took my action into account, it’s a shame."

Zidane served one match of the suspension with Juventus due to their early exit, so UEFA rules dictated he serve the remainder with Madrid. After watching on from the stands as Madrid started with a perfect record, Zidane lined up for his European debut against Roma on October 24,2001 - a year to the day after his assault on Kientz.