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Vincius Junior Real Madrid 1:1Getty/GOAL

Vinicius Junior doesn't have a body double - but Real Madrid superstar is further away from Ballon d'Or-winning form than ever before

The fleet-footed winger has a new look this season, but his performance levels have fallen off a cliff, sparking wild theories on social media

James Westwood

  • After Brazil's shock defeat to Norway in the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup, Vinicius Junior reportedly underwent a chin harmonisation procedure to reshape his lower jaw. The 26-year-old's first public appearance after the non-surgical cosmetic treatment sent the internet into a frenzy, with many claiming he looked unrecognisable, which wasn't a complete stretch; the lower portion of his face is now more projected and angular, and his jaw contours are much tighter than before.

    Vinicius' natural look was a defining part of his identity as a global footballing superstar, and the sudden transformation will take some getting used to. Perhaps he wanted a clean slate mentally and aesthetically after the biggest disappointment of his career to date, or maybe he simply felt a more sculptured jawline would suit him better. Either way, it's his body and his choice, but it was one that opened him up to a whole new level of scrutiny.

    After a largely dismal start to the 2026-27 season for club and country, some fans have been quick to mock Vinicius' appearance, even going so far as to claim he has been cloned. Of course, those theories are absolutely ridiculous, but the Real Madrid winger has been a shadow of the man who was once a Ballon d'Or favourite, and it remains to be seen if he can get back to that level.

  • Brazil enigma

    Australia v Brazil
    Getty Images Sport

    The latest international break was one to forget for Vinicius, who has largely flattered to deceive in a Brazil shirt

    Vinicius was actually one of the few Brazil players who came out of the World Cup with any credit. He scored four goals and set up another in five appearances, with his standout display coming in the 3-0 group-stage thumping of Scotland.

    It is, however, fair to say that Vinicius has never reached the same heights for his country as he has with his club. Beyond his modest record of 14 goals in 57 caps, the Real Madrid man has yet to stand up as Brazil's undisputed talisman in the same way as the likes of Neymar, Ronaldinho and Ronaldo did before him.

    His struggles continued during the latest international break, most notably in a 1-1 draw with Australia in Townsville. In his 65 minutes on the pitch, Vinicius only touched the ball 36 times, completing just one dribble, and didn't record a single defensive contribution.

    Brazil had an immediate chance for revenge on home soil four days later, and they took it, winning 4-2 on the night, with Vinicius delivering a much-improved display. He played a key role in the build-up to Bruno Guimaraes' all-important third goal for Brazil, before adding the fourth himself from the penalty spot.

    Carlo Ancelotti's side then wrapped up their schedule with a 4-0 win over India in the first-ever meeting between the two sides, but it was nothing to celebrate. India are ranked 138th in FIFA's World Rankings, and Brazil made hard work of the contest, inviting widespread media criticism.

    "The Brazilian team started the match in a sleepy, sluggish, and uninspired manner," a report from Brazilian outlet UOL read. "Vini Jr had plenty of space on the left, but couldn’t take advantage of it and made mistakes in his playmaking." It wasn't harsh to single out Vinicius, who was hooked at half-time with a terrible 54 percent pass completion rate, and even Ancelotti has come out to admit "he is not at his best".

  • Social media storm

    Vinicius Junior Brazil 2026
    Getty Images

    Baseless claims about the winger have been made online, but there's no doubt he is not living up to his usual high standards

    Vinicius was so careless and off colour that an X account with the username '@The HateCentral2' felt compelled to put all of his worst moments into a video that ran for two minutes and 21 seconds. The video was viewed over 25 million times and garnered over 234,000 likes, while in the comments, several fans suggested that Vinicius didn't even play, but rather that Brazil had a body double filling in for him.

    Some pointed to his trademark tattoos not being visible in the videos, which just comes down to angles and lighting on unofficial match footage, while others highlighted his lack of muscular definition compared to at the World Cup. To again be clear to anyone still buying into these conspiracy claims, it absolutely was the real Vinicius, but he is clearly not in optimal shape right now.

    There were some neat touches and clever runs in behind, but Vinicius' execution was generally poor, and there was little of his trademark explosiveness. That does not bode well for Real Madrid, who desperately need the Flamengo academy graduate firing on all cylinders when they get back to La Liga duty against Villarreal on Saturday.

    By his own admission, Vinicius is also struggling from a mental standpoint. "The impact of the World Cup is always enormous, and coming back is always difficult," he said after Brazil's win against Australia.

  • No longer decisive

    FBL-FRIENDLY-SCHALKE-REAL MADRID
    AFP

    Jose Mourinho's return to Madrid has not yet inspired a return to top form for Vinicius, who has been unusually goal shy

    It has certainly looked like Vinicius is playing with extra weight on his back in the first two months of the new club season. Aside from a stellar display in a 4-1 thumping of Real Sociedad in La Liga on August 28, in which he scored and provided a brilliant assist for Kylian Mbappe to complete his hat-trick, the Brazil international has been strangely subdued.

    Vinicius has failed to find the net in six games in all competitions since then, and has been regularly whistled by his own fans, including in Real's narrow 2-1 win over Inter at the Bernabeu on the opening night of the Champions League league phase. The general consensus is that Vinicius doesn't put in enough effort off the ball to make up for his current end product issues, but maager Jose Mourinho has staunchly defended the attacker.

    "He's working hard to be the Vinicius who decides games. Without being at his best, he's working harder than ever," Mourinho told his post-match news conference. "In the moments that he wasn't able to drop back and defend, it was because of fatigue. I have to value that a lot. I have a lot of respect for this Vinicius. The time will come when he decides games, and wins us games. If he works, he'll always have my support."

    The Real boss added: "Obviously with the one-on-ones he had on the left wing, with Vini at his best, he'd kill the game. That's what we expect of him. But he gave everything." This is nothing new, though, because Vinicius hasn't really lived up to expectations since 2024.

  • Mbappe problem

    Real Madrid C.F. v FC Internazionale Milano - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1
    Getty Images Sport

    Vinicius has so far not been compatible with Mbappe, and it remains to be seen if a solution can be found

    He vowed to come back 10-times stronger after missing out to Rodri in the Ballon d'Or vote that year, having led Real's charge to a domestic and European double with 35 goal involvements in 39 appearances that included him scoring in the Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund. But it feels like that campaign could be looked back on as the moment he peaked.

    Despite scoring another 22 goals in each of the last two seasons for Los Blancos, consistency has been elusive for Vinicius. He endured a 14-game scoreless run in La Liga between late October last year and mid-February, and mustered only three goals league goals in the second half of the 2024-25 season.

    It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out what has changed. The arrival of Mbappe created a tactical imbalance as the France captain instantly replaced Vinicius as the team's poster boy. Vinicius has had to adapt to being more of a creator with Mbappe spearheading the attack, and the Frenchman has taken over primary penalty-taking duties.

    Mbappe is not a natural No.9, though. He was primarily a left winger at Paris Saint-Germain, and still drifts over to that side constantly, getting in Vinicius' way and reducing the Brazilian's opportunities to isolate opposing full-backs. Additionally, Mbappe's low defensive output places more of a physical burden on the midfield and wings, with Vinicius drawn further away from goal than he would ideally like to be.

    While both men are world-class operators in their own right, they simply have not gelled as partners, and it's holding Madrid back. Vinicius is more vulnerable than Mbappe if that theme continues; record summer signing Yan Diomande is a left-winger by trade who ranked in the top 10 players in Europe for balls won back in the final third at RB Leipzig last term. It may be that Diomande is more willing to do the dirty work and make sure the spotlight shines brightest on Mbappe, instead of trying to share it with him.

  • Missed opportunity?

    FBL-ESP-LIGA-ELCHE-REAL MADRID
    AFP

    Vinicius committed his future to Madrid in August instead of taking on a new challenge in the Premier League, and the decision is not ageing well

    Vinicius was the subject of transfer interest from Premier League champions Arsenal over the summer, and it briefly looked like a deal would be struck. For several months, Madrid toiled in vain to agree a contract extension with Vinicius, and there was a big risk they could lose him for nothing in June 2027 if they did not cash in.

    However, the saga ended in disappointment for Arsenal, as Vinicius put pen to paper on a new six-year deal at the Bernabeu in early August. "Vinicius has become one of the most important players in one of the most successful periods in our history," Real said in an official statement.

    Mourinho later revealed the advice he gave Vinicius when the forward's future was still up in the air, telling Diario AS: "The only thing I told him was: 'Vini, where do you want to go? You've only been in Brazil and you only know Real Madrid. You only understand Real Madrid when you leave, when you leave, that's when you realise what Real Madrid is: don't leave. It's not worth it'."

    The Portuguese tactician was speaking from experience; he has only won one league title since calling time on his first spell in Madrid in 2013. There is no bigger club in the world, but at this moment, it's difficult to see Vinicius adding to his haul of two Champions League crowns as a Blancos player, and winning a fourth Liga title in the near future won't be easy either because Barcelona look so dominant.

    There is an argument that the move to Arsenal would have been best for all parties involved. Madrid could have benefitted structurally, and Vinicius could have emerged as a Ballon d'Or contender again as the main man at the No.1 club in Europe's most competitive division. Succeeding in the Premier League can bring a whole new level of prestige.

    A new challenge at the Emirates might have liberated Vinicius. He's playing with too much caution at Real now, and the statistics back that up; he's only attempted 4.6 take-ons this season, down from 5.6 in 2025-26, and his expected goals (xG) total stands at 0.59, a massive decrease from 1.05.

    Mourinho's pragmatic tactics don't suit Vinicius either. As one of the most talented players of his generation, he will find some sort of rhythm again and win back the fans soon enough, but repeating the success of his earlier years in Madrid may be an impossible ask.