Depending on how you look at it, the USMNT's 6-0 first-leg win over Haiti makes Mauricio Pochettino's lineup decisions easier - or a little harder.

If this CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal were close, the XI for his American swansong would be straightforward: trust the starters to finish the job. With a six-goal cushion, though, he has room to get creative.

Because of the scoreline, the XI for Tuesday's second leg is essentially open for business, with each of the players in camp having a realistic chance of starting. From the biggest veterans to the youngest stars, anyone could get an extended runout in a game that means something but, ultimately, very little in the grand scheme.

So what does Pochettino do? Which players does he turn to in his final USMNT game? GOAL takes a look.