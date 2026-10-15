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Tyler Fredricson Brits Abroad 1:1GOAL

Tyler Fredricson: Manchester to Lausanne and life as a professional footballer in Switzerland

In the latest instalment of GOAL’s ‘Brits Abroad’ series, a man that started playing at the age of three and graced the Premier League with Manchester United before ending up in Lausanne talks learning French, Xbox unwinding and what to do in Switzerland

Chris Burton

  • There was a time not all that long ago when British footballers plying their trade abroad were rarer than hen’s teeth. Individual reluctance to leave geographical comfort zones led to collective wings being clipped.

    This is, however, a brave new world, with cultural advancement meaning that no corner of the planet should be considered too far-flung. Flying the nest and enjoying a different way of life is now an experience to be embraced, rather than feared.

    Of course there are challenges - professional and personal hurdles that need to be cleared on the way - but why not embrace those instead of shying away from them? More and more players are adopting that mindset.

    Taking that into account, and as we are forever told that travel broadens the mind, GOAL will be helping to tell the story of some of the intrepid explorers that have broken down barriers and found themselves in a position to impart both sporting and holidaying wisdom.

    Next up is Tyler Fredricson, a man who has swapped Lancashire's ‘Theatre of Dreams’ for the ‘Olympic Capital’ of Lausanne in Switzerland…

  • Getting spotted by Manchester United

    Tyler Fredricson Manchester United
    Getty

    Fredricson was scouted by the Red Devils at a youth tournament

    “I started out at my local team, called Richmond Rovers. My brothers played there. I started a bit younger because I went to watch them. I started about three or four and just played for Richmond. I played for them for a good few years until maybe eight or nine when I first got scouted by United at a tournament. I was in the development for a year, then I got into the academy and it all started from there. But Richmond Rovers, my local team, is where it all started.”

  • Graduating alongside future internationals

    Kobbie Mainoo Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United
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    Mainoo and Garnacho were part of FA Youth Cup-winning squad

    “In my age group at United, it was Kobbie Mainoo. Alejandro Garnacho, I was in the youth team with him. There's loads of other players that are playing in England, abroad. But they're probably the two biggest ones, I'd say.”

  • Sleepless night before Premier League debut

    Tyler Fredricson
    Getty

    Centre-half made four competitive appearances for the Red Devils

    “A Manchester lad playing for United is always the goal. I think playing in the Premier League is the best league in the world. Most people want to play there. It was a great honour, and hopefully I’ll get to play in the Premier League again. It was a moment I won't forget. I think I got more notice than most people. I got told the day before, actually. It was in a meeting with Ruben Amorim, and he was like, ‘yeah, you're starting’. It was before we went out on the pitch and did tactics. It was a good moment. Made me quite nervous, but it was good at the same time. I mean, it wasn't the best night of sleep, to be honest! But it was definitely exciting. There were nerves as well.”

  • How move to Switzerland came about

    Lausanne Stadium Stade de la Tuiliere
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    Fredricson now calls Stade de la Tuiliere his sporting home

    “I've been chasing first team football for a bit now. I sat down with Yuri and Colin, my agents, and we decided that this pathway would be good for me. I thought it would be a challenge, but a challenge that would be good for me. I think the European leagues are really good to develop young players. We've sat down multiple times and seen what offers there are. We thought this one in Switzerland was a really good one. And hopefully it'll prove to be that.”

  • Settling into a new way of life

    Olympic headquarters Lausanne
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    The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is based in Lausanne

    “It's been really good in Switzerland. Nice place. On the football side of things, not quite as good. I've picked up a little injury, but I'm looking to get back as soon as possible. It's a nice place. I'm adapting to the new country, the new language. And the team and the club have been really good. So I'm excited for the remainder of the season and hopefully we can kick on.”

  • The biggest challenges of life in Switzerland

    Lake Geneva Lausanne
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    Lausanne sits on the picturesque northern shores of Lake Geneva

    “The language has definitely been the hardest part for me so far. But the lads in the changing room and around the club, the staff, they've all helped. They all speak English. But I'm having French lessons as well, so hopefully I'll be able to pick up the language pretty soon. But they have all helped.

    “It's probably a bit of a nicer place to live than Manchester. It's not too dissimilar, I guess. I mean, you're training most days, so your lifestyle is pretty much the same. I spend most of my time training, to be honest. And then you can go home, you can maybe go for a walk by the lake, which you can't do in Manchester! It's quite a quiet life. It's nice.”

  • Swiss cuisine and what the locals are like

    Tyler Fredricson Lausanne
    FC Lausanne-Sport

    Fredricson has settled quickly in his new surroundings

    “The food culture is quite French. The croissants and the crepes are quite good. But other than that, I just stick to the food I eat normally. The people that I've interacted with seem friendly. If they speak English, then it's a good interaction. If they don't, they don't really speak. But yeah, the people seem nice. The ones that I've spoken to and the fans, the local fans as well, seem nice and friendly. It's a nice city.”

  • The cost of living in Switzerland

    Swiss francs
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    Everyday life for Swiss residents is not cheap

    “It's a lot more expensive than Manchester. I think with it being a city, and it's quite a wealthy place to live, the things I've found are a lot more expensive. But you get what you pay for. It's a nice city, so it's higher prices for everything. Anything imported is expensive and even just the food at the supermarket is a lot more. But it's okay because you're paying for where you are, I guess.”

  • Golf and gaming: How to relax and unwind

    GTA 6 Grand Theft Auto
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    GTA 6 will get its long-awaited release in November 2026

    “When it comes to relaxing, it depends on how much time I've got off. Sometimes I maybe get an afternoon of golfing. I like to play a bit of golf. But other than that, I'm quite chilled out, to be honest. Maybe spend a bit of time on my Xbox, go for a walk, go for a coffee. It's something quite slow and chilled. I need to find a few golf courses out here and see what they've got. I’m all ready for GTA 6. But FIFA has just come out as well, so I've been on that recently.”

  • How to get the full Switzerland experience

    Switzerland ice hockey
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    Winter sports boast passionate fan bases across Switzerland

    “I want to go to an ice hockey game. Apparently that's quite big out here, especially in Lausanne. Obviously, you can spend a day by the lake. It's really nice there. There's obviously loads of ski resorts.”

  • Why players should step out of their comfort zone

    Lausanne lake
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    More players encouraged to go and explore the world

    “I don't see why people wouldn’t embrace these opportunities. If the opportunity is right for you, then why not? Everyone's different, of course. Some people maybe don't want to leave home, go too far away from home. There's other things that might keep them in England. I think I was ready to try a new challenge, live away from home, live away from family and friends. It's been good so far, and I'm just focused on my career. I think it's a good opportunity for young people. I think there are a lot more young players playing in European leagues that are from England. It's a good opportunity, and if a player thinks that's right for them, then I think it's a good opportunity, so why not?

    “Anywhere you move, any new club you move to, that would be a bit scary. You never know what's going to happen. I think there's a little bit of nerves. Maybe nerves happen when you move to a new place for anyone. But I think once you do it, you adapt quite quickly, and it becomes normal to you very quickly. Especially in a football environment when you're seeing people and are around people every day.”

  • What does the future hold?

    champions league trophy

    Fredricson dreams of gracing the Champions League

    “I've got aspirations of playing in the Premier League. I’d like to play for top clubs across the world, not just the Premier League. I want to be playing in the Champions League, in a top league, fighting for titles. That's the long-term goal, definitely. But for now, I'm focused on doing well at Lausanne and hopefully finishing the season strong. I think I’ll just take things one step at a time.”

  • LIVABILITY INDEX

    Switzerland flag
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    How life in Switzerland ranks across five important areas

    Weather: 7/10. “From what I've seen, it's been very good. But in a few months, it might change!”

    Food: 5/10.

    People: 8/10.

    Things to do: 6/10.

    Cost of living: 3/10.

    Total: 29/50

    Access to Tyler was provided courtesy of Murdock Sports Group.

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