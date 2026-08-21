The bizarre story of Quincy Promes: The Netherlands and Ajax star convicted for drug trafficking and stabbing his cousin
Once an electrifying, dynamic winger putting in starring performances for Ajax and Netherlands, Quincy Promes is now the subject of one of the most astonishing and dramatic criminal downfalls in football history. Facing a long prison stretch, a destroyed reputation, and complete financial ruin, his descent into the criminal underworld reads like a gritty, surreal, even satirical novel.
At his peak, Promes was a thrilling performer. With his explosive pace and goalscoring ability, he earned 50 caps for Netherlands, became a star at Ajax and reached legendary status at Spartak Moscow.
While he was being lauded for the danger he posed on Russian football pitches, however, he was simultaneously convicted of two serious crimes in his homeland: aggravated assault and drug trafficking. Due to Russia’s refusal to extradite him, it appeared Promes would never have to serve his punishment, but his alleged commission of another crime – a hit and run in Dubai – resulted in his arrest and eventual return to Netherlands.
Now, Promes sits in a Dutch prison awaiting news on his appeals against an 18-month sentence for stabbing his cousin in the leg at a family gathering, and a six-year stretch for his role in smuggling over 1,300kg of cocaine.
This is the astounding story of how the talented footballer went from being a Premier League transfer target to the centre of an international manhunt.
From rising star to legendary goal machine
There were early signs of trouble in Promes despite his obvious promise as a footballer. He joined Ajax’s youth academy when he was 10 years old and came close to a professional deal but was expelled at the age of 16.
"I had a big mouth," Promes admitted years later. "I always said what I thought, but not always at the right time. At the same time, I was greedy on the field, confident that I was the best footballer in the world. After all, I was in the Ajax academy, which is every Dutch boy's dream. But at one point, my behaviour became so annoying to those around me that they kicked me out.
"When this happened, I began to understand that I really had nothing. There was no bus to pick me up from home, I had to take the train, which I couldn't afford, and I had nowhere to eat. Honestly, I cried for days. I even considered quitting and giving up football. It was really hard for me. It was a very dangerous moment for me – one wrong step and you're out on the street, but I started fighting for my dream; I wanted to play football too much."
Another "very dangerous moment" or two would occur later, but for years Promes seemed to have overcome his struggles. He was snapped up by Twente and sent on loan to help Erik ten Hag’s Go Ahead Eagles earn Eredivisie promotion in 2012-13, with Promes winning the league’s Talent of the Season award. He then returned to Enschede to fire Twente to a third-place finish in the top-flight, impressing Spartak Moscow enough to pay around €15 million in the summer of 2014.
He was spectacular for Spartak. The Dutchman was named the club’s Player of the Year in his first and second seasons, but it was in the 2016-17 campaign that true greatness was achieved. His goal contributions – 12 goals and nine assists – were vital in winning their first Premier League crown in 16 years.
Promes went on a four-game scoring run, including a 2-1 win against Zenit St Petersburg in which he also set up the 80th minute winner, and a stoppage-time goal of his own to beat Orenburg 3-2. He finished top of the Premier League assist chart, and it was no surprise when a survey of 279 journalists voted him the 2017 Player of the Year.
"I wanted to make history with the club, and now we're champions. I think many will remember me," he said. "I've worked incredibly hard every year to reach this level. I'm in my fourth year with the team, and being named the best player of the year is a fantastic feeling."
The following season, he was the top scorer and assist provider in the division even though Spartak finished third. In 2018, Promes decided four years in Moscow was enough and departed from Russia with love. The media agreed he was now too good for the Premier League, with Championat labelling him a "rare breed" and declaring the €20m transfer to Sevilla "well-deserved and a clear boost" for the Spanish side.
It didn’t work out as planned. The new signing spent the first half of the season as a substitute struggling to fit into their narrow style of play. While he eventually found a place in the starting XI later in the season, Promes hardly had the chance to shine in La Liga. After a year he snapped up the offer to return to Ajax.
The Ajax hero turns international fugitive
In December 2020, the shocking news broke that Promes had been arrested for stabbing his cousin that summer.
He had had a great year at Ajax, returning with the credentials to back up the swagger that saw him banished from the prestigious academy years earlier. As well as scoring in four of his five Champions League appearances, he netted 12 in 20 Eredivisie matches, including one against Chelsea, a hat-trick vs Fortuna Sittard and a match-winner against PSV.
He was finally living "every Dutch boy’s dream".
"I'm playing in my home city," he said in November 2019. "There's nothing better than that."
Then came the family gathering in July.
There are conflicting accounts of what happened at his brother’s birthday party, but Promes claimed the fight erupted when he accused a cousin of stealing jewellery from his aunt four years prior. At the party, the cousin allegedly snatched a chain from another relative’s neck. As the drunken feud escalated outside at the end of the night, Promes stabbed him in the leg with a pocketknife.
Promes denied the charges of attempted murder, but police investigating his involvement in drug smuggling had already tapped his phone and possessed incriminating recordings and messages.
Nieuwsuur reported that Promes asked his father in a 1am call: "Why did you jump in front of that cousin of yours? You saved his life."
"Quincy, I don't want you to get into trouble," came the reply.
Promes: "Otherwise I'd stab him to death, you understand that, right?"
When his mother told him his cousin was in hospital with an injured knee, the player replied: "Then he was lucky."
He then said to his dad: "My loyalty is to my aunt: whoever steals from her, I kill. Period. Whoever steals from you, I kill. Whoever steals from my mother, I kill. There are certain people in the family for whom I would kill. Period… You are lucky that I don't carry a firearm anymore, because otherwise that story would have turned out even uglier."
In another recording Promes says: "You can say: alcohol, because if I was that drunk, I would have grabbed him at the beginning of the party. But I waited politely."
In March 2026, Promes finally admitted to the stabbing but claimed self-defence, and his lawyer argued it was “in the heat of the moment”.
Arguments over the admissibility of some evidence caused a delay in the trial, and by the time it finally began in March 2023, Promes had been back living in Russia for two years. He was in immense form for Spartak once again. Fans voted him Russia's best player in 2022-23, and he made the league's team of the season after scoring 25 goals in 37 matches.
Arguing that he didn’t want to put his career at risk, he refused to return home for his court case. "I had contractual obligations towards the club,” he explained in 2025. “When I found out that my case was being handled in the Netherlands, I was already abroad, so it was difficult for me to make that choice and travel to the Netherlands when I have contractual obligations. I cannot bite the hand that feeds me at that moment. That is not how I am."
The trial proceeded without him, and he was found guilty of aggravated assault.
Promes in the underworld
By then, prosecutors in Netherlands were also charging him for financing the smuggling of 1,300kg of cocaine hidden in cargo of bags of sea salt on a container ship from Brazil in January 2020. He first came to the attention of police when the Criminal Intelligence Team received a tip in 2018. Listening devices were placed in his car and his calls and messages were recorded.
Promes, prosecutors say, was part of “a criminal network” that includes convicted drug traffickers. He supposedly earned €8m from his criminal activity, a figure police base on encrypted messages that he sent under the username ‘Fantasma’. The court was told that Promes invested €75,000 in the shipment and directed those tasked with retrieving the cocaine, using a cousin as something of a right-hand man.
One load of over 700kg was intercepted at the port, but the smugglers got away with the other, weighing around 650kg. The total value was estimated at €75 million.
"They came with two crates; one fell and the other got jammed," one message from Promes read. "And so, my entire profit was cut in half."
While Promes’ cousin later admitted to being involved, he said he merely put two people in contact with those behind the deal and made no profit. Promes, through his lawyers, denied any involvement.
On February 14, 2024, both were found guilty and sentenced to six years in prison.
Hit, run, capture
An international arrest warrant was put out for Promes as he refused to return from Russia. Due to strained relations between the two countries in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine, there was no hope of him being extradited.
Had Promes stayed there and out of trouble, he would likely still be living the high life, but it all came tumbling down in bizarre circumstances shortly after the drug conviction. In February 2024, Spartak had a training camp in the United Arab Emirates and Promes took the risk of joining his team-mates. While he was there, he got involved in a car accident. Instead of staying to assess the damage, Promes fled the scene.
He was detained at the airport as he attempted to return to Russia and then placed under house arrest in Dubai as Dutch prosecutors requested his extradition.
Promes went back to living the good life. He started dating American rapper DreamDoll, released a rap song and found a new club, signing for United FC.
"People claim to have my back,” a line on his track 100 Stones goes. “I don't see them anymore, because the judge gave me nine years.
“I won't drop tears for that sh*t, because I live my life in no fear.”
In June 2025, Promes requested he be allowed to return to Netherlands to address the court without being arrested.
"I'm not going to lie about the fact that I miss the Netherlands very much and would like to come back," he told RTL Boulevard. "It is also said very often that I am on the run, but I have been trying to make contact with the authorities for some time to resolve this."
He added: "I want to answer for my actions in the Netherlands and continue my career. And that I can fly back and forth to the Netherlands a few times, so to speak, when I am called up, and then just keep playing football. That is what I want."
That month, Promes was arrested and extradited.
Where is Promes now?
The former Netherlands star has since been kept in pre-trial detention and is still appealing against both convictions.
According to Promes, the legal system has portrayed him as a serious criminal, and his arrest and treatment in Dubai was traumatic. A bag was placed over his head as he was interrogated, he claims. When he returned to his homeland, he was allegedly told he was on a hit list. For these reasons he lost faith in the justice system and clammed up.
His lawyers also requested a psychological examination of the ex-Ajax star, citing “significant personality issues”, and says his client is willing to discuss both the stabbing and his drug case. "Quite a lot has happened in his life that could be relevant to the charges against him,” Geert-Jan Knoops said.
Requests to be released so that he can continue his football career and support his five children have been rejected.
“It’s not even about my football career anymore,” he said. “It is solely about financial means to help the children. If I get the chance to be released, I will abide by the conditions. Currently, I am not fit. When I get out, the first thing I am going to do is work extremely hard to get fit again.”
In the meantime, prosecutors are attempting to seize €8m in criminal assets. The player owns several properties, but his lawyer insists he makes no money from them and his financial “situation is dire”.
Promes is now serving seven and a half years in prison as he continues to fight against both convictions. He lived the dream as a renowned football star, now the 34-year-old can only dream of his freedom.