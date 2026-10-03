How Romeo Beckham is stepping out of his father's shadow with Intra fashion label

Romeo Beckham was always fighting a losing battle in the world of professional football. His father, Sir David, was one of the finest players of his generation, an icon for Manchester United and England who also enjoyed successful spells at Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and the LA Galaxy.

Following in those illustrious footsteps was a daunting task, but Romeo gave it his best shot, starting out in Arsenal's youth academy before later joining Inter Miami - the MLS franchise co-owned by Sir David. He recorded an impressive 10 assists in 20 appearances for Miami's reserves, but decided to head back to England in January 2023, joining Brentford on an initial loan deal.

Brentford signed him outright that summer, and he was offered a new contract with the club's B team in June 2024, but took the decision to quit the sport just two months later. Per The Sun, Romeo decided to focus on his true passion instead: fashion. He inked a deal with top agent Paris Safe management with a view to "working with some massive brands", and hasn't looked back.

He had been involved in fashion from as early as age ten, when he featured in a Burberry campaign, and later modelled for Yves Saint Laurent and L’Uomo Vogue, while also landing a £1.2m deal with Puma in 2021. Taking after his mother, Victoria, Romeo found his place on the runway rather than the pitch.

However, both parents managed to pass on their business acumen and fashion sense to their second-born son. This year, Romeo launched his own sportswear label alongside Justin Saul named 'Intra', the first step towards creating his own unique legacy that he will hope can both enhance the Beckham brand, but also stand on its own in the football culture space.



