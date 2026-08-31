Rayan Cherki is on fire, and every defence in Europe should be terrified! Manchester City's talismanic No.10 has opened the new season with four goal contributions in two games, helping Enzo Maresca make the perfect start to his reign at the Etihad Stadium.

Maresca has a near-impossible job in trying to live up to Pep Guardiola's legacy, but Cherki's presence alone gives him a fighting chance of making City contenders for the biggest trophies once again. Cherki is the kind of player who can win games single-handedly, as Crystal Palace will attest to after their 4-1 home defeat to City on Friday.

Erling Haaland opened and closed the scoring at Selhurst Park, but Cherki deservedly took most of the plaudits for his brilliant brace in-between the Norwegian's efforts, which capped a mesmerising display.

"In the second half I took more freedom and we are very happy with a big win today," the France international told City's media channels after the game, and freedom is exactly what Cherki needs to unlock his full potential. Guardiola didn't always give him it, but Maresca is willing the ex-Lyon man to be a maverick.

Cherki can now become the poster boy for that rare breed of talent as football moves forward without Guardiola and his constant micro-managing of player positioning.