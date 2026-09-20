MLS Roundup: New USMNTers Frankie Westerfield and Cavan Sullivan lead Philadelphia Union past Sporting Kansas City, Peyton Miller runs Orlando City ragged and Denis Bouanga hits new heights with LAFC

There was a bunny on the field in Dallas. In the past 12 months or so, there has been plenty of fauna-based drama in Major League Soccer. Last year we had a raccoon. Earlier this year it was a squirrel. And on Saturday night there was a speedy bunny doing laps of Toyota Stadium.

The point here? That was the least bizarre thing that happened all night. Where do you want to start? Saturday was one of those insane ones, where rules get bent and football matches lose all sense of reality. They say MLS is “drunk” sometimes, and Saturday delivered - with Inter Miami vs. San Diego FC still to come on Sunday.

It began, really, in Kansas City, where Sporting KC were revitalized and then brought back down to Earth. It continued in New England, where a teenager ran Orlando City ragged. From there, chaos spread to San Jose, Houston and St. Louis. There is no rhyme or reason to this league. And Saturday’s psychedelic soccer was perfect evidence. GOAL runs through the major action of Saturday night...