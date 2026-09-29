Sixteen seconds in Munich: Lars Ricken's career-defining goal that broke Juventus' hearts and sealed Borussia Dortmund's first Champions League crown

Hittzfeld was not worried, however. Although Juve boasted some terrifying talent in the form of Zidane, Deschamps, Vieri, Del Piero and Boksic, the German manager had spotted Peruzzi as a key weak point.

"We knew that Juventus had Peruzzi in goal, a goalkeeper who wasn't as strong coming off his line – very strong on his line, but not when coming out," he told UEFA. "And we also knew that we had strikers who were very strong in the air, especially Kalle Riedle, who was an aerial monster, so we specifically practiced set pieces."

Juventus began confidently, but Dortmund protected the spaces around their box and waited for the moments Hitzfeld had prepared them to exploit. The Italians controlled possession but were somewhat wasteful, whereas Dortmund were ready to pounce on any opportunity.

Juventus were angry to see a penalty claim waved away early in the game and saw Vieri pull off a difficult shot after squeezing between two defenders and receiving a long pass, but his effort hit the side-netting.

Dortmund's first big chance came in the 29th minute when Juventus' poor clearance landed perfectly for Scottish midfielder Paul Lambert to send a first-touch cross deep into the box. Completely unmarked, Riedle jumped to pluck the ball out of the air and sent it bouncing under goalkeeper Peruzzi as he came off his line.

With Zidane pulling the strings, Juventus kept applying pressure around their opponents' box but couldn't put Stefan Klos under any real pressure. Again, the efficient Dortmund made them pay as "aerial monster" Riedle fought off a challenge to meet Moller's corner and send a powerful header into the net.

"Of course, when I scored those goals the euphoria inside me was just crazy," he said.

Riedle sustained an injury and required an injection at half-time to play in the second half. "I experienced that evening in Munich as if in a trance," he added. "I didn't even register Hitzfeld's speech; I just went for it."

While the Germans had a bright start to the second period with Riedle seeing a diving header go wide, Juventus were getting closer shot-by-shot and finally testing Klos. Midway through the half, a fine passing move ended with Boksic squaring to substitute Del Piero whose neat flick beat the goalkeeper.

With Del Piero's goal, Juventus had finally reaped the reward for their pressure. Dortmund’s lead suddenly looked vulnerable and Hitzfeld responded by sending on the player who had spent the evening studying Peruzzi and was determined to prove a point.

“Our team was packed with national team players. Since everyone was fit, I already suspected I’d be on the bench," he reflected, later saying: "I was a bit annoyed that I had to stay on the bench for so long. After all, my goals against Auxerre and Manchester United had helped us reach the final in the first place. Although Hitzfeld explained the reasons to me the evening before the game, I wasn't exactly happy about my role as a substitute."

The 20-year-old replaced top scorer Stephane Chapuisat and within seconds was chasing down a Moller through ball. Juve defender Paolo Montero was closing in but the midfielder wasted no time as he met it outside the box and immediately lobbed the hopeless Peruzzi.

"That was probably just youthful recklessness," he joked. "Out of 10 attempts, I probably would have missed nine. But against Juve, everything really clicked."

For the first time in their history, Borussia Dortmund were European champions.

"Those are moments that don't come around very often in life," Riedle said to Sport1 18 years later. "To be honest, winning the Champions League was even more significant for me than winning the World Cup in 1990."