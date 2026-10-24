‘Is this really happening?’ - Kerstin Casparij on becoming a Ballon d’Or nominee, finding her voice at Manchester City and staying true to herself

“I’m probably going to yap your head off. I’m just going to give you as much information as I can.”

And off goes Kerstin Casparij.

She’s a woman of many talents, and it just so happens that one is football. That’s the one that most people want to talk about and that’s the one that has the Manchester City star nominated for the Ballon d’Or. But Casparij, at her core, is more than just an elite fullback; she’s an elite yapper, and she’s world-class at finding new things to get excited about.

The latest is reading, but growing up, she says her ADHD made it difficult to get into books. Book reports were a nightmare. Comics were more her lane. Video games like Tomb Raider caught her eye, too, but never novels. That was until her girlfriend shoved one into her hand because she needed someone to sit with and talk about them. Casparij would simply need to figure it out.

“She was reading the ACOTAR series,” Casparij tells GOAL, referring to A Court of Thorns and Roses. “She read the first book and said, ‘I want to speak to someone about this, so you now have designated reading time before bed, and you’re going to read this book’.

“It was fast-paced so I got into it. That's a tough thing for me. When you find a good book that tickles your brain, it's so fun.”

That’s the latest version of Casparij. You can add reading to the other facets of life that make her who she is. She’s a star fullback, a social media star, an advocate for causes close to her heart and, now, a Kindle owner. Life changes, and Casparij, over the years, has changed with it. The little girl from the Netherlands who was never supposed to play soccer now counts herself among the best players in the world.

It’s also why telling her story is somewhat complicated. There are new layers to it popping up almost daily. Casparij has plenty of stories to yap about: her various tattoos, her arrival in England being upstaged by the Queen’s funeral, her passion for superheroes and Donald Duck, being recognized at the gym from her EAFC card or perhaps even her excitement about Monday’s Ballon d’Or ceremony. She’s come a long way.

And yet for all of the different things going on in her life, Casparij has recently been thinking back to one particular thought. It’s one her mom shared with her when she was younger. It’s one that, more than anything, she strives to live by. If you’re to boil it all down to one thing, she hopes it's this.

“My mom always said, ‘You greet everybody with an open heart’,” she says, “and that is something that I've always felt very close to me. I think I've always tried to be really authentic, and I've always tried to stay not the same. I learn and grow and develop as a person, but I also want the people that I knew 10 years ago from my hometown to now meet me again and be like, ‘Oh my goodness, you have not changed’.

“It’s about really staying close and true to yourself and to just spread love to the people around you.”

That’s the same old Casparij, then, and to understand how she got to the very top of the sport, you begin with how she got into it in the first place. That explains a lot about her, after all.