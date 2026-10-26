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ICONS: How Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro defied the odds to win the Ballon d'Or as a defender

Twenty years ago, the legendary defender won the most prestigious individual honour in the game, completing an incredible journey that started as a ball boy watching Diego Maradona at Napoli

Peter McVitie

  • Fabio Cannavaro thought it was a joke. His wife did, too. The defender was driving out of the car park of Real Madrid’s training ground when an unfamiliar face came rushing up shouting his name. The Italian stopped and opened the window.

    "He was breathless and started talking to me," Cannavaro recalled of that day 20 years ago. "He said: 'I need to speak to you. I work for France Football', and he gave me his business card." Although perplexed by the journalist’s approach and urgency, Cannavaro said he just wanted to go home for the day. "Can I come with you?" the journalist replied, there was an "important thing" that needed to be discussed.

    Driving away with his unexpected passenger, the 33-year-old was told the unbelievable news: he had been voted the best footballer in Europe. When Cannavaro called to inform his wife he was coming home with "a friend who had told me I'd won the Ballon d'Or", her response was: "Look, Fabio, I think it's a joke."

    "It was funny and it was unexpected," Cannavaro remembered. "Winning it as a defender is practically impossible." Cannavaro had indeed achieved the inconceivable. On November 27, 2006, the world learned that he was indeed the Ballon d’Or winner, beating Gianluigi Buffon and Thierry Henry to the prize. A month later, he was named FIFA World Player of the Year, ahead of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho.

    "The competition is scary, so strong. It’s not usual for a defender to sit between Ronaldinho and Zidane," he said before the announcement was made.

    The centre-back had enjoyed a fantastic year, having captained Italy to World Cup success after winning a second straight Serie A crown - though Juventus were stripped of those due to the Calciopoli scandal. At the peak of his powers and the pinnacle of the game after joining Real Madrid in the summer, Cannavaro had earned the plaudits of his fellow professionals, national team managers and journalists across Europe.

    "The award is fantastic, the crowning of an exceptional year," Marcello Lippi, Italy's World Cup-winning coach, said after the Ballon d’Or ceremony. "I'm not surprised a defender won. An outstanding footballer is someone who is crucial for their team, regardless of the position they play in, and that's what Cannavaro is."

    Only the third defender to have won the award, Cannavaro was still in disbelief despite being told in advance. "This is a double honour,” he said. "It is given to the best player, and the fact I am a defender makes it even more special. I am the first to be surprised. This means everything to me."

    It was the zenith of a phenomenal journey that began as a ball boy watching Diego Maradona on the sidelines of Napoli’s Stadio San Paolo, fantasising about leaving a lasting legacy of his own.

  • Meeting Maradona

    Diego Maradona Napoli

    Cannavaro's love affair with Napoli began at a young age, resulting in a harsh tackle on his idol

    The son of a former footballer, who quit the game to raise his children, Cannavaro got his first taste of the game on the streets of Naples. "Bin bags as goalposts," he remembered, "and if the ball slid downhill, we sent the worst player to fetch it."

    Playing close to the Stadio San Paolo, he became obsessed and began dreaming of Serie A stardom. At the age of eight, he joined local club Italsider in the Bagnoli area of Naples. Before long, he became a ball boy for Napoli, giving the youngster an up close and personal view of the greatest of all time: Diego Maradona.

    "Every Sunday I tried to be at the San Paolo," Cannavaro told Il Mattino. "Italsider gave us a pass to watch the games in the side stand, but I wasn't satisfied with just watching the game and wanted to be on the sidelines. So I repeatedly asked Scarpitti, my physical education teacher and coach of the Italian youth team, if I could be a ball boy.

    "I wanted to experience the excitement of Maradona, [Bruno] Giordano, [Andrea] Carnevale, [Giuseppe] Bruscolotti, [Ciro] Ferrara's matches up close. I would stand near the corner flags between the Curva A and the Distinti or the lateral stand, because Maradona would go to take the corners and I wanted to photograph him. I would put the camera with the film in my tracksuit pocket and shoot and shoot... Every match became a collection for my album."

    May 10, 1987, proved a fateful day for Napoli, but it was doubly so for Cannavaro. It was the day the likes of Maradona, Carnevale and Ferrara were set to win the Serie A title on home soil in the penultimate game of the season. Having barely slept overnight due to the excitement, Cannavaro left home early to get to the stadium to fulfil his ball boy duties, but he was in for a surprise: he would be making his debut for Napoli’s youth team.

    "Before the Napoli-Fiorentina match, a match between the Under-19 teams had been organised," he said. "Napoli were missing a player, and the coach, Scarpitti, who knew me well because he was also my PE teacher at school, added me to the team. I told him I knew I was only supposed to be a ball boy that day and hadn't brought my football boots. 'Never mind ,' he replied, 'just go on the pitch anyway.' And so I played that match wearing my trainers, Supergas."

    Cannavaro was 13 years old. After his exciting maiden outing with the youth team, he watched Maradona & Co draw with Fiorentina to seal the first Scudetto in the club’s history, sparking wild celebrations. Interviewed on local television after the game, the young ball boy was asked how he felt seeing his heroes win the league. "It's a dream," he replied.

    Inspired by his close contact with greatness, Cannavaro began his rise through Napoli’s ranks. He started as a midfielder, but was told without explanation that centre-back was a more suitable position, much to his confusion. "I was shorter than most of the other guys on the pitch, so I didn't look like a defender, and certainly not a central defender," he said. "But from then on, that would be my role."

    It was the right move. He thrived in the heart of the back line and went on to help the U17s win the league title. His grades at school started slipping, though, and his infuriated father threw out his Napoli strip after seeing a disappointing report card as he grew concerned about his son’s future. The youngster was offered a job in his future father-in-law’s pub, but Cannavaro was sure he could make it in football.

    "I only wanted to be a footballer. I didn't give up, I struggled at school and then flew to training in Soccavo: it was a dream to be there, close to Maradona and Careca's team," he recalled, and before long, Cannavaro was training with the Argentine phenomenon and even left a mark on him.

    "I was a lucky child," he said. "One day, I made a rough tackle on him and one of the club directors told me off. [Diego] immediately replied that it was all good and that I should carry on playing my way."

    That day, Maradona gave Cannavaro his boots, who was so proud that he wore them down to nothing: "Back then, having a pair of Puma Kings was a dream for any young player, and mine were given to me by Diego himself! I wish I still had them."

    While he would not get the chance to play alongside the 1986 World Cup winner, Cannavaro came away from his experience with a crucial lesson. "To become a great defender, you have to play against the greatest in the world," he wrote in The Players’ Tribune.

  • From prospect to powerhouse

    Parma v UdineseX
    Getty Images Sport

    After a solid breakthrough at Napoli, Cannavaro joined an exciting Parma team and tasted success for the first time

    By the time Claudio Ranieri named Cannavaro on the Napoli bench for the first time in May 1992, his hero Maradona had left and the club had fallen to mid-table status. His senior debut came in the Coppa Italia against Modena in September, but it wasn’t until the following March that the defender made his first Serie A appearance, lining up alongside Ferrara against a Juventus side consisting of Fabrizio Ravanelli, Paolo Di Canio, Antonio Conte, David Platt and both Roberto and Dino Baggio.

    The 19-year-old was left in Di Canio’s dust as he opened the scoring 10 minutes in, and Platt got free to head home a corner six minutes later. Cannavaro was taken off at the hour mark with the score 2-1, though the game ended in a 4-3 Juventus win that was marred by battles between police and fans in the stands.

    Three months later, in the final game of the season, Cannavaro made his second league appearance as Napoli drew with Parma. He was then on the verge of being offloaded to a Serie B club in the summer of 1993, but new coach Lippi put a stop to the transfer and made him a regular starter. "He believed so much in me," Cannavaro said.

    The day before his first start of the season against Torino, Lippi approached Cannavaro and asked if he felt like playing: "I said yes, even though my legs were incredibly sore from a personalised training program... Over time, I realised it was a test of character. I remember him always telling me to anticipate the game: 'A defender who bounces the ball on the ground is a dead man,' was a phrase he often repeated."

    Cannavaro made 29 appearances overall as Napoli qualified for the UEFA Cup. The following season, he took over as the leader of the defence after Ferrara’s departure and scored his first professional goal in a 1-1 draw against AC Milan. He also earned his first red card in the penultimate game of the season, forcing him to miss the victory over Parma on the final day.

    Cannavaro would never play for his boyhood club again. Facing financial difficulty, president Corrado Ferlaino told the centre-back that if he didn't accept an offer to join Parma, Napoli’s imminent bankruptcy would all be the 21-year-old’s fault. Cannavaro, thus, bid a tearful goodbye.

    It turned out to be the right move for his career. Napoli’s descent continued, while he instead joined a team on an incredible rise following their promotion in 1990. Parma had already won the Coppa Italia, European Cup Winners' Cup and UEFA Super Cup before claiming the UEFA Cup via a 2-1 aggregate win over Juventus in the final.

    Cannavaro added further quality to a team that included Hristo Stoichkov, Filippo Inzaghi and Lorenzo Minotti, as well as ex-Napoli co-stars Gianfranco Zola and Dino Baggio. Although a regular starter under Nevio Scala, Parma endured a disappointing season and Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as head coach over the summer, and brought Lillian Thuram, Hernan Crespo and Enrico Chiesa with him.

    Parma subsequently finished second in Serie A, with Cannavaro playing a key role in central defence after a failed experiment as a right-back, as Ancelotti guided the club to the Champions League for the first time. However, they failed to make it out of a group containing reigning champions Borussia Dortmund, Sparta Prague and Galatasaray.

    In 1998-99, Parma won an incredible double, beating Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final before claiming another UEFA Cup trophy with a convincing win against Marseille. "They were a wonderful team with Thuram, Crespo, Verona, Chiesa, Dino Baggio, and Buffon," Cannavaro said on a podcast years later. "We didn't manage to win the league, but that Parma of ours destroyed our opponents. In the UEFA Cup final, we beat Marseille 3-0, but we also destroyed Bordeaux 6-0, Galatasaray 4-0, Juventus, and Milan."

    The following campaign was a disappointment as Parma ran into financial difficulties that led to the sales of Thuram and Buffon to Juventus, while Marcio Amoroso joined Borussia Dortmund. Despite the massive overhaul, Cannavaro stayed to win another Coppa Italia by beating Juventus in the two-legged final.

    With 290 games, two Coppa Italia successes and a UEFA Cup under his belt, Cannavaro had become a legend with his consistently excellent performances, but Parma could not pass up the chance to cash in on him when AC Milan and Inter came knocking on the door. The Nerazzurri won the €23-million race, but Cannavaro's experience at San Siro proved to be a far cry from his Parma glory days.

  • Success and scandal

    FBL-ITA-INTER MILAN-JUVENTUS
    AFP

    After a rough spell at Inter, Cannavaro found success at Juventus, though the celebrations were short lived

    In his second appearance for Inter - a Champions League clash against Rosenborg - Cannavaro was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the space of five minutes. Not long after, he broke a bone in his foot but was allowed to keep playing - a decision he later regretted.

    "To this day, I don't know why the medical team decided I had to play," he said. "After a year, I couldn't feel 75 percent of my leg. The coach was Roberto Mancini, and I told him: 'Boss, I can't do this anymore. I have to stop, I can't.'"

    Cannavaro's second season saw him left out of the squad more regularly as Inter dropped to fourth in Serie A and, after two years, he accepted the offer to join Juventus, reuniting with Parma team-mates Buffon and Thuram and his old Napoli hero Ferrara.

    "I was 29, and at that point, I thought about quitting football," he added. "Luckily, I then changed teams, and it was a great decision."

    Cannavaro felt "at home" in Fabio Capello’s side and rose to become a true legend of Italian football. In his first season, Juventus won the league and he claimed the first of back-to-back Serie A Defender of the Year prizes. The following campaign, Juve were runaway leaders again when the Calciopoli scandal broke in early May. It was revealed that club officials had been involved in corrupt practices, including influencing referees to give the Bianconeri an advantage. Investigators uncovered the plot after intercepting general manager Luciano Moggi’s phone calls while they were investigating claims that Juventus had been systematically doping their players.

    Juve were stripped of both titles and were relegated to Serie B with a significant points deduction. Milan, Fiorentina and Lazio were also each docked 30 points for their involvement. Regardless, Cannavaro remains defiant on his success with the Bianconeri, saying on TV programme Il Confronto: "We didn't need anyone. We were so much stronger than the others that we still managed to win."

    He added: "They took them away from you, but for me, they remain. I still have the medal at home. I have one instead of two, but the one I have represents a Scudetto won. This is a controversy that will last forever in the history of our football, but I feel those two Scudetti are both mine.

    "[Moggi] was the best sporting director in Italy. What was wrong were the rules. Because if you have the rule that anyone can call the referees, then it means that the whole system is wrong . Now in Italy the refereeing world is unreachable, while before it was the system that was wrong."

    While the likes of Pavel Nedved, Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Buffon all stayed to help Juve fight their way back to Serie A, Cannavaro was among the many stars who left.

  • Conquering the world

    FBL-WC2006-MATCH64-ITA-FRA
    AFP

    Despite the Calciopoli scandal engulfing Italian football, Cannavaro captained the Azzurri to World Cup glory with some Ballon d'Or-worthy performances

    Cannavaro's Serie A crowns may have been called into question, but as Italian football was reeling from the phenomenal scandal over the summer, the defender showed that he truly was among the world’s elite stars.

    By the time the 2006 World Cup kicked-off, Cannavaro was already the national team's top centre-back. A year before the tournament in Germany, coach Lippi made him the team’s captain amid Paolo Maldini’s retirement and the waning influence of Alessandro Nesta.

    Cannavaro played every minute as the Azzurri conceded just one goal en route to the final in Berlin, overcoming Ghana, the United States and Czech Republic in their group before overpowering Australia and Ukraine in the knockout rounds to set up a semi-final against Germany.

    All of Cannavaro's strengths were on display at that tournament. With his speed, reading of the game, proactive nature, perfect timing on slide tackles and excellent man-marking, nothing got by Italy’s courageous leader. "The champion thinks before the ball arrives," Cannavaro once said. "I try to read the plays beforehand, to anticipate them. This too is art."

    In the semi-final against Germany, he was sensational, throwing himself at everything to stop the hosts breaking through. With the game locked at 0-0 after 90 minutes and looking set to go to penalties, Andrea Pirlo passed the ball to Fabio Grosso in the box and the left-back curled his shot into the corner of the net.

    In response, Germany sent the ball forward towards Italy’s box, but Cannavaro beat tall defender Per Mertesacker to a header which flew towards Lukas Podolski. Desperate to prevent the forward from shooting, the Azzurri captain rushed out and headed the ball away, putting Italy back in possession. Alberto Gilardino carried it forward and waited for Del Piero to run in behind him, perfectly laying it off for the Juventus legend to finish and send Lippi’s team through to the final. "Cannavaro wouldn't have even let his mother or father through," the manager joked.

    “I guess this tackle I did on Podolski is what made me win the [FIFA World Player of the Year award]," Cannavaro said. "Because it was an extraordinary game, played at such a high level with interventions that, when I see them, I ask myself: ‘Was that me really doing it?’ It’s an image that will remain in football history. It was a beautiful goal, scored against a German team playing at home. It’s what made us go to Berlin.”

    The final against France, Cannavaro’s 100th appearance for his country, was just as tight and much more tense. Raymond Domenech’s team took the lead just seven minutes in after Marco Materazzi brought down Florent Malouda, with Zinedine Zidane chipping the penalty in off the bar. Twelve minutes later, Materazzi met Pirlo’s corner and headed in the equaliser.

    Luca Toni had a few chances for Italy, heading off the bar and then having a goal disallowed, while Henry was kept out at the other end by Materazzi, Gianluca Zambrotta and Buffon, who also kept out a strong Zidane header in extra-time.

    Then, something unbelievable happened. Zidane and Materazzi got involved in an exchange of words that ended with the Frenchman planting his head into the tall Italian’s chest, resulting in a red card. It was the action in the final game of the legendary midfielder’s career.

    "I heard it," Cannavaro said in an interview with FIFA. "I was five metres ahead and heard that noise. I turned around and Marco was on the floor. I asked Gigi [Buffon] – because he was the only one who saw it – ‘What happened?’ And he says: ‘Fabio, he hit him with an incredible headbutt!’

    "’A headbutt? How’s that possible?’ Because Materazzi is over 1.90m tall. So it hit him on the chest. If it had been me, it would have been straight at my face because I’m a little shorter!"

    The game went to penalties and Cannavaro was confident of victory, even though he was not on the list of spot-kick-takers - he missed one while playing for Italsider as a child and hated taking them ever since.

    "It was a difficult thing, but I remember I looked at my team-mates and there was no one running away to avoid taking a penalty," he told FIFA. "Everyone was around the coach, and everyone wanted to take a penalty. And that made me feel calm. I had a lot of confidence in my team-mates during the shootout. Indeed, they looked relaxed to me, and in the end, all went well for us."

    France fell behind when David Trezeguet hit the bar with their second effort, and while Les Bleus scored their next two, Italy netted all of theirs and won the shootout 5-3.

    The ball boy from Napoli had put in a perfect World Cup display and made FIFA’s team of the tournament. "Winning the World Cup was, without a doubt, the realisation of the dreams I had as a kid," he said.

    Cannavaro had gone from a starstruck child watching the ultimate attacking artist in Maradona to a defensive virtuoso and all-time great. The idea of a defender winning the Ballon d'Or was a joke, but Cannavaro believed. In 2006, he had made it an inevitability.