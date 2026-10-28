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Leuven coach 1:1GOAL/OH Leuven

'I cut my hair to look like a boy' - Ster Habibzadeh's incredible journey from playing on the streets of Tehran to coaching OH Leuven in the Champions League

The 36-year-old's footballing journey began in Iran's capital and is now making stops in Paris and Turin after her side defied the odds to qualify for Europe's top competition this term

Ameé Ruszkai

  • When Ster Habibzadeh was a young girl, cutting her hair short so that she could play football on the streets of Tehran with her brother, she’d have “never believed” that she would grow up to coach in the Women's Champions League.

    “I would have wanted to laugh and then I would have said, ‘Hey, don’t make jokes. That is not possible, no way’,” she tells GOAL now, with a chuckle.

    But that’s exactly what has happened. Thirteen years after leaving Iran and starting “not from zero, I think under zero” in the Netherlands, Habibzadeh stands on the touchline as the head coach of OH Leuven, the surprise package of last season’s Women’s Champions League who have defied the odds to return to the league phase this year.

    “We are in with the best 18 teams in Europe. This is something really crazy,” she remarks.

    It’s not been an easy ride, full of big shocks, with plenty of hard work, sacrifice and patience required. But to reach a stage like the Champions League makes it all worth it. “I left a lot of things behind for this, so I'm really happy and proud,” Habibzadeh says. “It was not for nothing, everything that I did.”

  • 'Big shock'

    Ster Habibzadeh 2026
    OH Leuven

    Habibzadeh expected everything to be better for women's football when she moved to Europe, only to find a lack of professionalism in the Netherlands

    Something like this felt a way off when Habibzadeh first arrived in the Netherlands.

    Growing up as a football-obsessed girl in Iran was “not easy” by any means. “Iran is a country that is difficult for women, so it was not so normal that I played football with the boys on the street. I cut my hair so people thought I was a boy,” Habibzadeh explains. “I was not like a real girl who's playing with barbies!”

    Despite that, there was a route to being a professional women’s player in Iran and it was one that she was able to take, signing her first pro deal when she was just 17 years old. While playing for Malavan and then Shiraz, she would win 21 caps for the national team, all while still in the very early stages of her career.

    Imagine, then, how Habibzadeh felt when she left all of that behind, aged 23, to move to the Netherlands, only to find there was no professionalism in women’s football at that time. “It was not only a surprise,” she remembers, “it was a big shock.”

  • Change of plan

    Ster Habibzadeh 2026
    OH Leuven

    Habibzadeh adapted to an unexpected twist in her plans, focusing on her coaching journey while playing part-time instead

    Being a professional footballer in Iran wasn’t perfect, but Habibzadeh was exposed to some great resources and facilities, as well as that full-time status, when she was at home. To get to Europe, then, where she expected “everything [to be] better”, only to find quite the opposite, was certainly not part of the plan.

    Playing top-flight football wasn’t possible if she also wanted a full-time job that paid the bills. “For the players living with their parents, it's okay. They can go and train and they can receive maybe a few hundred Euros every month and this is okay for them,” she says. “But I have to work to pay for everything - for my home, gas, everything to eat.”

    If there is a silver lining, it’s that these circumstances forced Habibzadeh to focus more on the coaching career she wanted to carve out. Instead of trying to make it work in the top division without being a professional, she decided to play in some of the lower leagues, which only required training in an evening after work, while also working towards her UEFA coaching badges.

    “I was 23 years old,” she remembers. “It is like the golden years to play in the [Iranian] Super League and also for the national team. At that moment, I left my country, I left my family, I left everything, and I started not from zero, I think under zero, because no one knows me in Europe.”

  • Backing herself

    Ster Habibzadeh OH Leuven
    OH Leuven

    Habibzadeh was not deterred by her new challenge, always confident that she would get to where she wanted to be

    But Habibzadeh was determined. She was focused on her badges, gaining experience, learning Dutch and starting her coaching journey in Europe.

    “This was not what I expected. This was not why I came to Europe, but then I said, 'Okay, now I'm here. Now I have to look forward. I don't give up',” she says. “You are totally alone, without your family, your parents, nothing, and then you have to do everything alone in a totally different culture, different language, you are in another world, you know?

    “It's a little bit difficult for people to understand how difficult it was for me in the beginning, but I said, 'Okay, this is the situation and I have to solve it and I go for that'. I go for my licence, then I'm sure that one day I'm going to become a head coach at the highest level. I was sure about this from the first day.”

    What made her so sure? “Because I trust myself,” Habibzadeh replies. “I know what I can do and I know about my quality. I am also a person who, if I have some dream or if I want to do something, I do everything to achieve it.”

  • Opportunity knocks

    Ster Habibzadeh OH Leuven
    OH Leuven

    After making a real impact at Patro Eisden and furthering her experience with Club Brugge, Habibzadeh was given big opportunity by Leuven this summer

    It was in Belgium, at Patro Eisden, that the ball really started to roll. Habibzadeh began working in the youth academy but would soon be tasked with establishing a women's section at the club. Once she’d done that, she led that “totally new team” to promotion after promotion, eventually reaching the second division after starting in the fifth.

    Those achievements caught the eye of the biggest club in Belgium, Club Brugge, and in the summer of 2025, Habibzadeh would join its women’s team as an assistant coach. A year later, Arno Van den Abbeel, the head coach of Belgian champions OH Leuven, left his role for a new opportunity – and Habibzadeh applied to be his successor. She got the job.

  • Valuable support

    Ster Habibzadeh 2026
    OH Leuven

    Habibzadeh feels the support of her family from afar, though the ongoing conflict in Iran can make communication difficult

    From afar, each of these successes are celebrated by Habibzadeh’s family, all of whom remain in Iran, where conflict continues to unfold. She hasn’t been home for seven years and last saw her mother two years ago, when she came to Belgium to be part of her daughter’s wedding. “I was so happy,” Habibzadeh says, remembering that day.

    “At the moment it is a little bit difficult,” she says. “We do sometimes video call and this is the only way that we can talk together, but because of the war and everything, it is not easy to connect and to call them even. They are always asking me [about football] and they follow the games, they watch the games, they follow everything and they are really proud.”

    Habibzadeh’s mother wasn’t always so sure. “She really wanted for me to play more tennis or go to swim or dance, basketball or whatever, volleyball, but not football,” the 36-year-old remembers of those early days. But that changed once she realised how much her daughter loved football and that she really did have talent. “After that, when I played in the Super League, she was one of the biggest supporters.

    “With all the Champions League, I have really busy days. It's not normal every day how much work it is, but still I call my parents or my brother, my sister, and they send videos to me, they send lovely messages, and they follow and they are supporting me. This is something that gives me a really good feeling and this is something that I also really need, to be strong and to keep going. Every day, I think, 'Okay, I'm happy that everything that I did, it was not for nothing, that they are proud at least'.”

    It’s not just her family, either. As well as being one of just five female coaches in this season’s Women’s Champions League league phase, Habibzadeh is a rare example of a woman from Iran, or the Middle East, in such a high-profile coaching role: “I receive also sometimes lovely messages on social media, [people] telling me that they are proud, that they see the Iranian or Persian girl who's doing so much in Europe and in the Champions League and they really support me.”

  • Relishing the challenge

    Ster Habibzadeh OH Leuven 2026-27
    OH Leuven

    Leuven have the youngest squad in the Women's Champions League, but Habibzadeh and her underdog team are relishing the chance to learn on the big stage

    It’s not been an easy start to the season for OH Leuven. After winning back-to-back league titles – their first two in the history of the women’s team – and reaching the knockout stages of the Champions League, OHL lost several key players in the summer transfer window. In this season's Champions League, no team has a younger squad.

    But starting their league phase campaign with a goalless draw against Italian champions Roma sent a reminder to the rest of the competition not to underestimate Leuven. They are big underdogs, sure, but they relished that status last year and are led by a coach who knows plenty about being up against it. Habibzadeh has worked relentlessly to come through those challenges to get here, and she and her team are now learning plenty from another unlikely European adventure.

    “The first [Champions League qualifying] game that we played against TSC in our home, I don't know how to say my feelings with words. I was like flying in the sky like a bird,” Habibzadeh recalls. “I was like, 'Oh wow, what's happened here in the stadium?' You hear this music of the Champions League, it was, 'Wow. I'm here as a head coach now'.

    “We can play games against PSG, Chelsea, Juventus, Roma. We achieved something special and now we want to just enjoy it and we want to learn from every game. This is amazing experience and we want to take these lessons with us.”