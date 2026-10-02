Federico Higuaín is gone, but soccer still has a sexism problem

Higuaín received a red card and a two-match suspension by the league, along with what has been described as "restorative practices" training. He then returned to the sideline and coached three more games after this specific incident.

The Professional Soccer Referees Association (PSRA) publicly objected to the discipline. The union argued that U.S. Soccer policy calls for a minimum three-game suspension for a “forceful grab” and also cited minimum penalties for discriminatory conduct. In the PSRA's view, the two-match punishment fell well short of what the incident warranted.

The union described the league's response as falling “drastically short” and characterized the conduct as two deliberate acts of physical abuse and sexism.

In a social media post, the PSRA stated, “Women make every level of this game better. They should not have to endure intimidation or degrading comments to prove it. Our female officials have proven their excellence on the world stage. They deserve the same respect, dignity, and safe working environment as every other official.”

The union went public on a Sunday, and the club parted ways with Higuaín that Tuesday. The Crew's decision was the right one, but it came far too late. The PSRA deserves credit for advocating on the official's behalf. Its public statement helped force renewed scrutiny of the incident, raising an uncomfortable question: Without that pressure, would the Crew have ultimately acted?