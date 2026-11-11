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Nicolo Tresoldi Shortlist 1:1Getty/GOAL

The Shortlist: Why Club Brugge hotshot Nicolo Tresoldi has become a top target for Arsenal, Chelsea & Man City

The athletic centre-forward is scoring goals for fun on both the domestic and European stage, attracting attention from the world's biggest clubs in the process

James Westwood

  • On a cold November night in Eindhoven, Nicolo Tresoldi wrote his name into the Champions League history books. When the 22-year-old got in front of his marker to head in a teasing cross from Joaquin Seys and put Club Brugge in front against PSV, he became the first German player to score five goals in a single Champions League campaign for a non-German club.

    Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp described the goal as "incredible" in his latest press conference, and confirmed that Tresoldi is in his thinking for a future call-up to the national team. The talented frontman is a German citizen, but was born in Italy, and Roberto Mancini has admitted he is trying to convince him to pledge his allegiance to the Azzurri.

    A tug-of-war between the two countries is now ongoing, and Tresoldi may soon also be the subject of a bidding war; Chelsea and Manchester City have both sent scouts to watch the Brugge star in action this season.

    AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be keeping close tabs on Tresoldi, but he looks tailor-made for the Premier League. He's a strong, intelligent striker who can finish ruthlessly with both feet - a rare breed in the modern game - and the best is surely yet to come.

  • Football in his blood

    A portrait of Emanuele Tresoldi of Atalanta
    Getty Images Sport

    Tresoldi's father was an Italian football journeyman who played for 13 different clubs across a long career

    Tresoldi was born in Cagliari, Sardinia, and is the son of Emanuele Tresoldi, a former defender who enjoyed a 20-year career as a professional footballer, taking in spells at Atalanta, Cesena, Novara and SPAL among a host of other clubs, and earned six caps for Italy's Under-21s. From a young age, it became clear that the football gene had been successfully passed on to Nicolo.

    The family relocated to Gubbio during Nicolo's childhood, and Tresoldi played for local academy ASD Fontanelle, where he thrived as a central striker under his first coach Marco Bedini. A host of big clubs showed interest in Tresoldi as a 12-year-old prospect, but he had no luck initially, and split his time playing a different sport.

    "He had trials with Atalanta, Milan, Fiorentina, Bologna and Juventus, but they all said ‘we’ve already got players of that level,’ and rejected him," Bedini revealed to La Gazzetta dello Sport. "They said it to me as well. Nico would return to Gubbio as if nothing had happened and just continue scoring goals. He was passionate about tennis and enjoyed it there. For a while, he juggled his racket with football boots. Sometimes, during the week, he would miss training because he was away on trials."

    Tresoldi grew up as an AC Milan fan, and, according to Bedini, modelled his game on a club legend known for his poaching skills: "Even at the age of 12 he’d score in any way, with his right foot, left, headers, sneaking into the box. After all, his hero was always Pippo Inzaghi. At times he’d imitate Inzaghi too, we’d have specific training sessions to show him how to move inside the penalty area."

    Tresoldi has confirmed his allegiance to the Rossoneri in his own interviews, once saying: "I still follow them. I owe everything to my grandfather: he was a Milan fan and was [Marco] Van Basten's golf instructor!"

  • Breakthrough

    Hamburger SV v Hannover 96 - Second Bundesliga
    Getty Images Sport

    Hannover never saw the most prolific version of Tresoldi, but he brought great value to the team in other ways

    In 2017, Tresoldi and his family moved to Hannover, Germany due to his mother's job as head of hostesses for an airline. The following year, he was drafted into the academy ranks at Hannover 96, and rose through the ranks quickly, displaying a footballing IQ well beyond his years.

    After breaking into the reserves, Tresoldi made his senior debut for Hannover in July 2022, featuring in a 2. Bundesliga clash with Kaiserslautern. After turning 18 the following month, the young forward was handed his first professional contract, and went on to establish himself as a regular in the first team, while also stepping into Germany's U21 set-up.

    However, Hannover never relied on Tresoldi as their main source of goals. Indeed, across his three seasons with the senior squad, he only scored a modest 14 times in 77 appearances, including seven in the 2024-25 season. Coaches trusted him more for his ability to play with his back to goal and his willingness to do the dirty work as Hannover's first line of defence, though he consistently generated high expected goals (xG) metrics, which was indicative of his potential.

    Brugge bought into that when prying him away from Hannover in June 2025. The final fee of €7m was a club-record sale for the German club, who were sad to see Tresoldi go, but ultimately welcomed the significant financial boost given their status in the second tier.

    "With Nicolo, we're losing a face of Hannover 96, but we're also proud to have accompanied him from his beginnings in the academy on the road to the Champions League," Hannover managing director Markus Mann said. "It's well known that as a second-division club, you also rely on transfer revenue, and we had another opportunity to do so this summer. All in all, this is a package of this magnitude that 96 has never seen before."

  • Becoming a 'killer'

    Club Brugge KV v AS Monaco - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD1
    Getty Images Sport

    Tresoldi gradually evolved into a proper goal-getter during his debut campaign at Brugge, helping them clinch the domestic crown

    At Hannover, Tresoldi dropped deep because he was frequently isolated, but Brugge planned for him to play in and around the penalty area. He would finally get the service he needed in an exciting, forward-thinking team that had exceeded all expectations by reaching the Champions League round of 16 in 2024-25.

    In the first half of his debut season at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Tresoldi only notched six goals across all competitions as he adjusted to the pace of the Belgian Pro League and the step up to Champions League level, but he showed no signs of nerves. In Europe, he was especially impactful, scoring on his debut in a 4-1 rout of Monaco before netting the opener in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Barcelona.

    After the winter break in Belgium, Tresoldi reached another level. Striking up a near-telepathic relationship with midfield maestro Hans Vanaken, the former Hannover star began banging in goals for fun, and finished the campaign with 23 to his name, with six of those coming in the Pro League play-offs as Brugge clinched the title.

    Tresoldi also continued to impressive with his skills as a link-man, chipping in with nine assists, but he was evolving into a pure marksman. It was Ivan Leko who ultimately brought the best out of the youngster after replacing Nicky Hayen as Brugge head coach in the December, instructing him to conserve his energy and play on the last shoulder of the defender.

    After seeing him score a brace in a 2-2 draw with Anderlecht in March, Leko revealed the other key factor behind Tresoldi's improvement: "He is truly creating his own luck now. He is the first at the training complex and the last to leave. Finishing, gym, even yoga... He does everything for it. Great effort means great success."

    Meanwhile, some surprising praise came Tresoldi's way from Anderlecht No.1 Colin Coosemans, who was blown away by his performance: "He really is a top player. Very complete. A killer in the penalty area, good with both feet, and also a workhorse."

  • Champions League hero

    FC Internazionale Milano v Club Brugge KV - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD2
    Getty Images Sport

    Reigning Italian champions Inter couldn't cope with Tresoldi when they fell to a shock defeat at home to Brugge

    Coosemans' assessment will be shared by anyone who has watched Tresoldi closely this term. He's not just a sensation in Belgium anymore, but one of the most in-form strikers on the entire continent, having racked up 14 goals in just 17 appearances for Brugge.

    Tresoldi is joint-second in the Champions League scoring charts alongside Man City terminator Erling Haaland after the first four rounds of the league phase, with Como's Anastasios Douvikas' leading the way on six goals, and he made a strong case for best European display of the season to date when lining up against Serie A champions Inter at San Siro.

    The imposing No.9 bagged an unforgettable treble as Brugge stunned the Nerazzurri with a 4-3 victory, breaking Karim Adeyemi's record as the youngest German player to score a Champions League hat-trick at just 22 years and 257 days.

    He's also the first Brugge player to ever score three in a single Champions League game, and only the second in the competition's history to achieve the feat as a visitor to San Siro, after Gareth Bale for Tottenham in 2020. After breaking the deadlock with an emphatically taken penalty, Tresoldi doubled his account when capitalising on a terrible error from Inter 'keeper Josep Martinez, and scored his and Brugge's third with an instinctive first-time finish.

    It was a dream night for Tresoldi given his affinity for Inter's arch rivals, as he told Sky Sports Italia: "I did receive many messages from Milan fans before the game, they were telling me to score and win. I am happy first of all for Club Brugge to have won, for all of Belgian football, but I will admit it was a bit of a derby for me. It’s a lot!"

    Leko, meanwhile, admitted the imposing attacker is well on course to outgrow Brugge. "He's very humble and knows his talent. He works very hard and has made significant progress," said the Belgian coach. "He'll be among the top players in Europe, where I don't know, but he has potential."

    Brugge shot-stopper Yann Sommer, formerly of Inter, added: "Nico is a great striker with many qualities. He's always dangerous. I'm sure he'll have a great career."

  • Spoiled for choice

    SOCCER JPL D9 CLUB BRUGGE VS STVV
    AFP

    Tresoldi will have his pick of elite suitors next summer if he continues to deliver for Brugge at such a consistent rate

    Tresoldi also addressed the speculation over his international future after the Inter game, adding to Sky: "I spoke to Klopp, Mancini, the federations of both countries, they understood how I see things. I always speak Italian at home, I was born in Italy too. We’ll see. I am enjoying myself with the Germany U21 side, we have a European Championship to play [next summer], it’s a trophy my Dad won with Italy, so it’s a target for me. Then we’ll see what happens."

    That is unlikely to be the only massive decision that Tresoldi has to make next year. According to reports in Belgium, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid have also scouted the Brugges gem, while Chelsea and Man City could face additional competition from Arsenal, who have a good relationship with the Pro League club after signing Christos Tzolis for €40m over the summer.

    It could be that Tresoldi has will have his pick from elite clubs across four of Europe's five major leagues. It has been reported that Brugge will demand as much as €50m for the striker, but that feels like a bargain fee given his ceiling.

    If he chooses the Premier League, Arsenal feels like the best fit, and not just because he could reunite with Tzolis. Mikel Arteta's Premier League champions are on course to defend their title and fight for the Champions League again, but to become a truly great team, they still need a world-class No.9, with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz both still flattering to deceive.

    Although Tresoldi doesn't fall into that bracket yet, he certainly has the attributes to aim for it, and Arteta could give him the platform. At Chelsea and City he'd be behind Joao Pedro and Erling Haaland, respectively, but there's potentially a leading role waiting for him at Arsenal. The Gunners would be wise to make a move sooner rather than later, because if Tresoldi continues to help Brugge punch well above their weight, he'll be one of the most-wanted footballers of the 2027 summer transfer window.