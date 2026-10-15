Champions League Rondo: Are PSG favorites once again? Have Real Madrid changed? And what was Lisandro Martinez thinking in Manchester United rant?

TH: How long have I got? Well, it all feels a bit silly, really. In a way, you understand that a big player wants to make a statement that will, hopefully, get the higher ups at a club to spring into action. But there are a few problems here.

The first is that Man United don't necessarily have the money. They're paying off transfer fees from a few years ago. The second is that there weren't any options that were the right fit for them this summer in terms of new players (yes, I am suggesting that Man U did a decent job in the window). And the third and MOST IMPORTANT bit is: what the actual hell does that say about your current teammates? Martinez has basically gone "these lads aren't good enough." Yikes.

RT: That things are as messy as people believe they are. Folks often get a little wrapped up in the reality TV aspect of all of this and they often try to fantasy manage teams, too. Martinez's interview offered insight into what its actually like in that team, and the truth is that its as crazy as people expect. There is drama. There is a desire to spend more that is borderline irrational. There are real problems. It's chaos at that club, which is probably why they haven't been very good in a long, long time.

AL: Bold? Yes. Surprising? No.

Soccer is an interesting sport. Even with superstars on the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, the clubs usually hold more power. It’s why you don’t see as much of the Machiavellian maneuvering through the media that we’re used to in the NBA, NFL or MLB. Moments like these are rare.

Yet the issue here is the messenger. Martinez isn’t one of those players. He doesn’t even carry the same clout as Bruno Fernandes or Matheus Cunha on his own squad. So while his criticism is valid, I suspect the consequences will fall harder on him than on the people he’s criticizing. Instead of forcing change at board level, he could end up facing a fine or being shown the door.

And all that would do is highlight the dysfunction that has continued since Sir Alex Ferguson left over a decade ago.