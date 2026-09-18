Arthur Dias: The teenage gem who went from unwanted striker to Brazil's hottest defensive prospect

Growing up in Campo Grande, Dias started playing futsal as a child, where his physical presence and raw talent quickly set him apart from others in his age group.

"He was very special. In the Under-11s, he was already a star; he attracted attention, especially because of his physique. He was very big for his age," coach Sergio Pavao recalled in an interview with Fatimanews.

Dias' imposing frame and natural flair saw him dominate local youth categories as an attacker as he made the transition to grass fields. Local scout Murilo witnessed his dominant displays at youth level.

"He scored a lot of goals in regional championships, both in futsal and football," Murilo said. "He was always a standout, playing in a higher category. He was always tall, big, skilful, and had a lot of personality on the field."

In 2022, at the age of 15, Dias made the move from Campo Grande to join Athletico Paranaense's youth setup and signed his first professional contract a year later. Arriving as a centre-forward, he initially struggled to establish himself in the final third during youth matches, and at one point, the club's coaching staff were prepared to cut ties with him.

His career was rescued by coach Rodrigo Bellao, now working at Botafogo, who spotted defensive potential in the physical striker.

"He was on a transfer list at some point at the club, and I was the one who prevented him from being released because I started to see different potential in him - a great potential to be a defender," Bellao said. "Because he was very strong, he lacked some skills as a striker, and many people at the club wanted to send him away."

He said to UmDois Esportes: "It was funny. It wasn't a one-off decision, it happened over the course of the process. He had difficulties as a striker, and I do a lot of one-v-one work, where everyone attacks and defends. Arthur was a better marker than a striker. He has a lot of strength."

The transition was a gradual one, with Bellao moving him from centre-forward to winger, then into midfield, full-back and finally centre-back. The idea was initially met with resistance from the young player and his entourage, but the coach's intervention altered the course of his career.

"He called me for a chat to say: 'Look, Bellao, I don't want to play centre-back. My mother thinks I shouldn't play, my agent doesn't either, my friends think I'm not a centre-back,'" Bellao added.

"Then I said: 'Come on, I have 18 years of experience. You mean to say that your mother, your agent, your friends understand more about football?' He laughed a lot, and during that conversation, I said that I saw him soon signing a professional contract and making it to the national team. When I was talking to him about this, it was funny how he went from being grumpy to smiling."