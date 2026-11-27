Both Folarin Balogun and Tanner Tessmann are in interesting spots - they have points to prove. This weekend, in a clash between two of Ligue 1's traditional elite, maybe one of them can prove it.

Of the two Americans, Tessmann is more likely to start, having locked up a more consistent role in the heart of Lyon's midfield. He's earned regular starts in Ligue 1 since mid-October, having spent much of the season coming off the bench before that point. With a new USMNT manager incoming, Tessmann, who hasn't been with the team since March, should have a new lease on life, but also a determination to show whoever comes next that he's up for the challenge.

Balogun, meanwhile, is still in something of a holding pattern. Monaco have been using him sparingly this season after his infamous failed transfer, but he's been almost exclusively limited to bench minutes. If they're needing to chase the game, he's a good ace in the hole and, selfishly, every moment of magic he can create is good to show to whatever club pursues him next.

So, while Tessmann will have one eye on the USMNT, Balogun will have one eye on the transfer market as they meet in a marquee matchup in France.