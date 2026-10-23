Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
AA 1-1Getty/GOAL

Americans Abroad: Tanner Tessmann and Lyon face PSG challenge while Christian Pulisic and AC Milan look to bounce back

Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Tanner Tessmann face big games this weekend.

Ryan Tolmich

  • There's no rest, is there? After a busy week of European games for many of the U.S. men's national team's top stars, it's right back into league play this weekend.

    Despite being so early in the season, these league games matter plenty. Several familiar Americans already find themselves in title races and, although it's just October, there are some real battles that could decide league titles on the schedule this weekend. Are Tanner Tessmann and Lyon for real in Ligue 1 or will PSG run away again? Can PSV keep their dominance going? Are Christian Pulisic and AC Milan contenders or pretenders? We'll find out answers this weekend.

    Meanwhile, there are also some games on the schedule that are good ole' fashioned fun. That's where Bournemouth's battle with Manchester United sits as Tyler Adams and co. look to pile more misery on the Red Devils while avoiding more misery of their own.

    GOAL takes a look at the biggest storylines for Americans Abroad.

  • Pulisic and Milan face Udinese

    imago-sport-1084736359.jpg
    IPA Sport

    Pulisic and Milan face a game they should win this weekend.

    It's safe to say it hasn't been a dream start to the season for Christian Pulisic. After overcoming his summer injury, he's been back in the AC Milan team for around a month now. He has one goal and an assist in 267 minutes, which is respectable but not groundbreaking.

    We've yet to see him at his best, though. After sitting out AC Milan's Europa League clash with Bournemouth, could this weekend be the fresh start he needs?

    On Sunday, Milan visit Udinese, who find themselves in a relegation fight. It's the type of game Milan could and should win, even after the midweek 3-0 loss to Bournemouth. It's a game they'll need to win, in truth, if they hope to keep pace with those at the very top of the Serie A table.

    If Pulisic plays a part, that becomes much easier and, if Pulisic can make something happen, it would surely go a long way towards continuing his mental and physical recovery from everything that went on this summer.

  • Adams and Bournemouth latest hurdle for Man Utd

    imago-sport-1084912681.jpg
    Every Second Media

    A struggling Man Utd will play host to Adams fresh off an eventful week of European games.

    Speaking of Adams, he played his part in Bournemouth's 3-0 win over Milan midweek, drawing a red card on Mike Maignan. There's no time to celebrate, though, as the Cherries are right back at it for a visit to Old Trafford.

    Manchester United are reeling and, if you look at the table, Bournemouth will look like easy pickings. Under new coach Marco Rose, the Cherries haven't quite gotten going in the Premier League, sitting 15th and seemingly facing a relegation fight.

    The Europa League match against Milan showed that Bournemouth aren't bad, though. In fact, they're a dangerous team, particularly for someone like Utd, who are really struggling. The atmosphere is toxic at Old Trafford at the moment and one bad break could be all Bournemouth need to capitalize and, ultimately, win the game.

    For the Cherries to do that, Adams will no doubt have to be at his best in the heart of midfield. And, if Thursday is any indication, Adams has the ability to bring both the energy and the dark arts needed to cause the upset.

  • Tessmann faces PSG challenge

    imago-sport-1084742250.jpg
    PsnewZ

    There's no good time to face PSG, particularly with the two-time Champions League winners rolling like they are. Tanner Tessmann will at least feel a little bit confident, though, after scoring for Lyon last weekend.

    Tessmann's goal against Nice was his first of the season as the American star looks to lock down a more regular role in the Lyon XI. Doing so will be tough. He's primarily been a substitute this season and, with Lyon sitting atop Ligue 1 at the moment, it's hard to argue against the results so far.

    Still, being atop Ligue 1 means little when PSG comes to town because, ultimately, they're still the team expected to be in that spot at the end. For Lyon to prove they're actual title contenders, they'll need to take some type of result from this game. It won't be easy, of course, but Lyon do have that chance to make an early-season statement against the world's best team.

  • Huge match for PSV

    imago-sport-1084846148.jpg
    Pro Shots

    PSV faces an rare must-win game in the Eredivisie

    Over the last few years, PSV have emerged as American soccer's favorite Dutch team and, since the USMNT stars began to arrive, it's been a period of dominance for the club in the Eredivisie.

    That dominance is threatened at the moment. Feyenoord are four points ahead of PSV through the first nine games of the season and, with the two set to face off this weekend, the defending champions could find themselves in a hole if they aren't able to at least secure a draw against the league leaders.

    Sergino Dest has been vital for PSV this season. Ricardo Pepi, meanwhile, has been dealing with injury issues. The striker trained this week so his availability is TBD. With or without him, though, PSV could really use a win to reassert themselves as the team to beat in Dutch soccer.