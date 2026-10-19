Americans Abroad: Gio Reyna’s resurgence continues against PSG, Christian Pulisic takes a step forward at AC Milan, but alarm bells ring for Weston McKennie and Juventus

It's an interesting one for Americans in Europe. U.S. Manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear that there's a new dawn in the national team picture. It really doesn't matter where you play your soccer. If you're good enough, the Argentine will likely give you a chance. That's good for, say, the Philadelphia Union's Cavan Sullivan. But for Christian Pulisic, who is still recovering from injury? Less promising.

The good news, though, is that it does foster a sense of competition. Want athletes to get very good, very quickly? Make them compete for something. And that's (sort of) what's happening. Pulisic is finding a bit of rhythm. Gio Reyna is on fire at Strasbourg.

Of course, it's not excellent for everyone. Weston McKennie looks limited, not platformed, by Juventus. Malik Tillman still hasn't proved that he was ready for a Bundesliga return. It's the duality of this thing that stands out. Either way, it was an intriguing week for Americans in Europe. GOAL runs through it all...