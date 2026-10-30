Americans Abroad: Christian Pulisic targets Milan derby glory as Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson collide

Even now with the luster of Italian soccer nowhere near where it once was, there are few rivalries that capture attention quite like Derby della Madonnina. AC Milan vs Inter Milan - two giants of Italian soccer under one roof with unlimited tension and a strong desire for bragging rights.

The latest edition of that derby is this weekend, and it's crucial, to put it lightly, for Pulisic and AC Milan.

With 18 points through nine matches, Milan enter the weekend fifth in Serie A, looking up at rivals Inter, who lead Serie A at the moment. In recent years, there has been a gulf in class between the two: Inter have been a dominant force while the red side of Milan has been relatively dormant. It doesn't look set to change this year. If it's going to, it'll probably have to begin this weekend.

The good news for Milan is that Pulisic, the team's star, will enter on a high. He's reportedly set to sign a new contract in the very near future and, on the field, he'll be feeling a bit better after meeting his second goal of the season last weekend. A midweek loss to Bologna will sting, for sure, but Pulisic played just 32 minutes in that 4-2 defeat.

Both Pulisic and USMNT and Milan teammate Yunus Musah will know what this game means. They aren't new to Milan, so they'll know the importance of derby days. This one is as important as any, though, as Milan look to set a tone for the rest of the season.