Alexia Putellas, Mary Earps and the London City Lionesses are ready to shake up the WSL - even if Champions League qualification may prove impossible

Sitting in the interview room at London City Lionesses’ pre-season media day, it was easy to forget that this club was playing second-tier football in May of last year. Be it two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, England icon Mary Earps or four-time Champions League winner Mapi Leon, there was star power aplenty manoeuvring around the area, looking for their stations and the journalists that were waiting to speak to them. This was a team that finished sixth in the Women’s Super League last term; it’s fair to say the ambition is for something much bigger this season.

Fuelled by the financial might of billionaire owner Michele Kang, London City made a splash a year ago, ahead of their first WSL season, when they added France international Grace Geyoro for a world-record fee as one of no fewer than 15 summer signings. Further headlines were grabbed in January when Delphine Cascarino, a nominee for the NWSL’s Most Valuable Player award at the end of 2025, arrived at the club, who then sat seventh in the WSL.

This summer, though, has been on another level. “I think for so long, there's been a mission and an ambition on the table,” Alanna Kennedy, one of those 15 summer signings in 2025, told GOAL. “From when I signed last season, the wheels were in motion and I think this summer was a real pivotal moment to see how far we could push those boundaries. It's been amazing to see the investment from the club and the ambition be put into action.”

But this is not fantasy football. This is the real world and, so often, across sports, assembling what looks like a super team on paper, especially so quickly, doesn’t quite work. Will London City Lionesses fare better? And, if they do, if they can break into those European places at the top of the WSL table, then comes the elephant in the room: Will they actually be allowed to play in the Champions League?