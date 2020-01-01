Zungu: Bafana Bafana midfielder disappointed after failing to join Real Mallorca from Amiens

The South Africa international speaks out after failing to secure a dream move to La Liga

In the wake of his failed move to Real Mallorca, Bafana Bafana and SC midfielder Bongani Zungu has expressed his disappointment.

The former anchorman was set to sign with the Spanish side last week, but the move failed to materialize as his French club Amiens decided to retain him.

‘Ben 10’ explains that he is moving on with his life and admitted he was looking forward to playing in the Spanish top-flight.

“You know the feeling when you are expecting something and it doesn’t happen...I was disappointed,” Zungu told DailySun.

“I negotiated personal terms with the club. I was happy. Everybody was happy and the next thing I was on a flight back to . We were just waiting for a go-ahead from Amiens. Then it all changed.”

Zungu was on the bench for Amiens against on Wednesday, but he has stated that life has to go on and he will shift focus to his side against.

“I have to be strong. All is not lost. Life goes on. How will it help to be grumpy and refuse to train? At the end of the day, I’m expected to train and produce on the pitch," he added.

“The club gave a proper explanation and have apologized. They gave their reason, emphasizing they didn’t want to lose me at this point.

“They knew what they were expecting from me. They knew the person they wanted to sign. I spoke to the CEO. Their coach told me of the role they had earmarked for me.”

Although the former University of Pretoria midfielder jetted out to Spain on transfer deadline last Friday, Amiens opted to pull out of the deal as the Bafana international was about to sign on the dotted line after passing his medical.

In addition, Mallorca has been keeping a close eye on the lanky midfielder and reports suggest that the club has even sent scouts to track him at the 2019 tournament in .