Zouma set for RSPCA classes as Moyes stands by decision to select defender after 'diabolical' cat abuse video

David Moyes has revealed that Kurt Zouma is set to take classes set up by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) as the West Ham manager defended his decision to start the defender after a controversial video showed him kicking and hitting a cat.

The RSPCA has removed the 27-year-old's two cats as they investigate the incident while West Ham hit Zouma with a heavy fine after the video emerged on social media.

Moyes said that Zouma is set to take part in classes to learn from his mistake as he explained why he chose to start the defender in the team's win over Watford shortly after the video was released.

What was said?



"I don't think a club could have taken action any quicker than they've done at the moment. West Ham have done a really good job," Moyes said.

"I'm not condoning him, his actions were terrible. They were diabolical but we've chosen to play him and we stand by that.

"We will get him some help. We are trying to do as much as we can as a club, as a team, to help him.

"Like people who maybe have drink-driving offences, most of them have to go to classes to learn the reasons and the damage that can be done.

"I think RSPCA are going to provide us some courses for Kurt to understand about animals and how to treat them.

"He's incredibly remorseful. Like everybody else, in life sometimes you need a bit of forgiveness. He's hoping he is forgiven for a bad action."

Fallout from the video

There has been significant fallout in the aftermath of the video, with Zouma dropped by sponsor Adidas in recent days.

Article continues below

West Ham sponsor Experience Kissimmee has also ended its deal with the club while Vitality suspended its contract with the Hammers.

Zouma's brother Yoan, who plays at Dagenham and Redbridge and filmed the incident, will not play for the National League club until the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation.

Further reading