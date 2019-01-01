Ziyech's double steers Ajax past Sparta Rotterdam

On Sunday, the Morocco extended his tally to four goals in four appearances in the Dutch top-flight this campaign

Hakim Ziyech found the back of the net twice as hammered Sparta Rotterdam 4-1 in Sunday's Eredivisie encounter.

Ziyech was in action for 78 minutes to help Erik ten Hag's team stretch their unbeaten start in the 2019-20 season to eight games across all competitions.

The Moroccan playmaker doubled Ajax's lead in the 31st minute and later sealed the victory with his strike on the hour-mark.

goalkeeper Andre Onana was denied his third consecutive clean sheet by Ibrahim Dervisoglu's effort in the 75th minute while 's Noussair Mazraoui was introduced as a 65th-minute substitute for Sergino Dest.

The triumph shot Ajax to the summit of the Eredivisie table with 10 points after four matches.

They host Heerenveen at the Johan Cruyff Arena after the international break on September 14.