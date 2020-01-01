Ziyech reveals why he chose to join Chelsea

The Moroccan midfielder will join Frank Lampard’s side on a five-year deal in the summer after agreeing personal terms

playmaker Hakim Ziyech said he is joining in the summer because of their attacking style of football.

On Sunday, Chelsea announced that they have reached an agreement on personal terms with Ziyech which will see him sign a five-year deal in the summer after paying Ajax a transfer fee of €40 million.

The move to will be the 26-year-old's first adventure outside of the having previously played for Heerenveen and Twente in the Eredivisie.

More teams

In his reaction, Ziyech expressed his delight as he looks forward to playing in the Premier League.

“Happy, proud, I am excited and I cannot wait. It (Chelsea) is a big club in a big competition," he told the club website.

“I like the style of play, they play really attacking football, and that is something that fits me and that is one of the biggest reasons I chose, therefore.”

When quizzed about the role Frank Lampard played in his decision to join the Blues, the Moroccan said; “A big role. We had a lot of contact in the last couple of weeks, and he gave me a good feeling and that was also big to do with the decision.”

Article continues below

Ziyech has contributed six goals and 12 assists in 19 Dutch top-flight matches for Erik ten Hag's side this season, and he is looking to end his four-year stint at Ajax with a title this season.

“First of all to enjoy it with the people here [at Ajax], the team-mates and the people we work with, the trainers and everybody around the club. The most important is to enjoy it and win the trophies we have to win,” he added.

Ajax are top of the Eredivisie table with 53 points after 23 matches.