Ziyech, Onana and Mazraoui win Dutch Cup with Ajax

The African stars were on parade at Feyenoord Stadium as the Sons of Gods lifted their ninth Cup title on Sunday

duo Hakim Ziyech, Noussair Mazraoui and goalkeeper Andre Onana helped win the Dutch Cup with a 4-0 win over Willem II.

Ziyech provided an assist for Klaas-Jan Huntelaar to double Ajax's lead a minute after Daley Blind opened the scoring in the 38th minute.

After the restart, Huntelaar bagged his brace in the 67th minute before Mazraoui assisted Rasmus Kristensen for the fourth goal in the 76th minute.

Ziyech was later replaced by David Neres in the 58th minute as Onana kept a clean sheet for the Amsterdam outfit.

The trio will hope to maintain their fine form when Ajax host Hotspur for the return fixture of their Uefa semi-final on Wednesday.

Ziyech and Mazraoui are expected to play a part in Morocco’s campaign at the 2019 .

The Atlas Lions have dates set against Cote d’Ivoire, and Namibia in Group D while Onana’s Cameroon have been drawn against , Guinea-Bissau and Benin in Group F.